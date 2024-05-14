GitKraken Acquires CodeSee; Launches New DevEx Platform, Including Support for Google Gemini's AI Model

Dev tools leader will bring code health and visibility to 30 million developers across the desktop, terminal, IDE, web and mobile — spanning across all leading Git hosts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GitKraken, the leader in developer tooling, today announced it has acquired code health innovator, CodeSee. GitKraken also unveiled the launch of its unified Developer Experience (DevEx) platform that sets a new bar for helping dev teams collaborate. This enables top-performing engineering organizations like Amazon, Citibank, Netflix and NASA to offer their developers a work experience with fewer distractions, better collaboration, and increased velocity.

Over the past decade, GitKraken has become synonymous with intuitive visualizations that help developers harness the full power of Git. In the past two years, it expanded to include GitLens for VS Code (JetBrains and Visual Studio slated for later this year), GitKraken CLI, and GitKraken.dev, all designed to seamlessly integrate Git workflows across developer environments.

The acquisition of CodeSee comes as GitKraken launches a cohesive developer experience platform. By adding CodeSee's powerful capabilities in code health and AI-powered code understanding, GitKraken will make it easier than ever for engineering teams to understand even the most complex parts of their code base. Today's launch also introduces support for Google Gemini to help developers generate and interpret complex commit messages, adding to the company's previous support of the OpenAI and Anthropic models.

"The launch of GitKraken's DevEx platform is a major milestone in our mission to make developers' code – and their lives – materially better," said GitKraken CEO, Matt Johnston. "And with the acquisition of CodeSee, we're raising the bar for developer experience, making code visibility, better PR reviews, and workflow automation available to 30 million devs around the world."

Highlights of today's launch:

Truly agnostic: GitKraken's DevEx platform supports developers wherever they want to write or manage their code:

From Windows, Mac & Linux desktops; to the IDE; to the terminal; to web or even mobile



Across GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and/or Azure DevOps (more Git hosts coming soon)



Integrating with Jira, Trello or other issue tracking systems

[New] GitKraken Code Suggest: Revolutionizing code reviews, Code Suggest empowers developers to edit and comment anywhere in their projects, not just on modified lines. It's like Google Docs for PRs, making the review process comprehensive, faster and actually helpful.

[New] GitKraken Launchpad: A real-time hub for a developer to manage their work in progress, issues, and pull requests; Launchpad aggregates, prioritizes, and enables devs to take action on their most impactful open items. The team-level Launchpad provides all team members with real-time visibility into status, and the team's workload and priorities.

[New] GitKraken.dev: Access to powerful features via desktop or mobile on GitKraken.dev. Perfect for on-the-go collaboration, easy access and quick code reviews, GitKraken.dev ensures devs (and team leaders) stay connected to their projects and teams – on their terms.

"I'm ecstatic that CodeSee's vision of mastering code understanding will continue to flourish within GitKraken," said CodeSee co-founder & CEO, Shanea Leven. "Having our visualizations, automations, and AI integrated into GitKraken's platform with its massive user base will provide millions of developers the insights they need to feel confident maintaining their constantly changing codebase."

This marks GitKraken's third acquisition in the past 30 months, including Git Integration for Jira and GitLens, which were both acquired in late 2021.

About GitKraken: GitKraken is the world's leading developer experience (DevEx) platform. Our platform serves developers wherever they are and wherever they code, across the desktop, command line, IDE, web and mobile – and seamlessly supports GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian Bitbucket or Azure DevOps. More than 30 million developers from 100,000 companies worldwide rely on GitKraken to do more with less. More information at www.gitkraken.com.

