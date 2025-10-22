GitKraken Launches Insights to Help Engineering Leaders Quantify AI Impact and Improve Developer Experience

GitKraken Insights delivers contextualized engineering intelligence spanning DORA metrics, code quality, AI impact, and developer sentiment—at up to 80% lower cost than other SEI solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GitKraken, the Developer Experience platform trusted by over 40 million developers, today announced GitKraken Insights, a software engineering intelligence (SEI) solution that helps engineering leaders measure and optimize AI's true impact on developer productivity.

Developers are embracing AI fast. In the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 84% of respondents said they are using or plan to use AI tools, with over half using them daily.1 Yet proving ROI remains difficult. GitKraken Insights bridges this gap. In just six months, GitKraken's AI-powered tools have already saved developers over 82,000 hours by eliminating tedious tasks like resolving merge conflicts and writing commit messages.

"Our customers tell us that using AI tools is easy—understanding real-world adoption and quantifying impact is much harder," said GitKraken CEO Matt Johnston. "Technical leaders must justify AI investments, but traditional metrics alone don't tell the full story. GitKraken Insights connects these dots, contextualizing metrics with voice-of-the-developer inputs."

Engineering Intelligence in Minutes, Not Months

GitKraken Insights combines GitKraken's developer experience expertise with GitClear's SEI capabilities, providing DORA metrics, code quality analysis, technical debt tracking, AI impact measurement, and developer sentiment insights—at 80% cost savings and with faster implementation.

"GitClear has spent years refining engineering analytics, and this partnership brings that expertise to thousands of organizations that rely on GitKraken," said GitClear CEO Bill Harding. "Engineering leaders gain actionable insights without the typical enterprise overhead or complexity."

Learn more in the October 29th webinar, "Measuring Developer Productivity in the Age of AI."

Built by Developers, Trusted by Developers

GitKraken began a decade ago as a Git productivity tool built by developers. That foundation—and the trust of 40 million users from 100,000 organizations—enables GitKraken to deliver meaningful, privacy-respecting insights. Unlike surveillance-oriented tools, GitKraken Insights provides fair, contextualized metrics that improve engagement and team performance.

Solving Hidden Productivity Killers

Teams often lose up to 30% of development capacity to friction such as context switching and technical debt. GitKraken Insights exposes these hidden drains so organizations can reclaim time and accelerate delivery.

"GitKraken Insights transformed how we understand engineering performance," said Guido Patanella, CTO at Lansweeper. "We can see which AI tools improve delivery performance and which areas need attention. It pays for itself by helping us optimize development."

About GitKraken

GitKraken is the leading Developer Experience platform, trusted by over 40 million developers from more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. With products like GitKraken Desktop, GitLens, GitKraken Insights, and GitKraken MCP, the company helps developers collaborate, code, and innovate faster—without friction. Learn more at gitkraken.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Castile

***@gitkraken.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13106093

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE GitKraken