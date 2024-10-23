GitLab Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - GTLB

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against GitLab Inc. ("GitLab" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GTLB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of GTLB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: June 6, 2023 to March 4, 2024
DEADLINE: November 4, 2024

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, GitLab concealed adverse facts about its ability to develop AI tools to generate code more efficiently as part of the DevSecOps platform. The Company reported strong Q1 performance on March 4, 2024, but lowered its full-year 2025 guidance. The Company admitted it needed time to build its pipeline of deals.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
 Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]

