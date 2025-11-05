GitLaw launches AI agent to make legal documents free for millions of businesses and announces $3M pre-seed led by Jackson Square Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO and BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after first opening up free legal templates to the world, GitLaw is taking its next major step toward making legal documents accessible to everyone. The San Francisco–based AI company, founded by entrepreneur Nick Holzherr, has raised a $3 million pre-seed round to power the launch of its agent – part of GitLaw's platform built for startups and small businesses, not law firms – that helps teams draft, review, and negotiate contracts in minutes, for free.

Unlike generic AI tools, GitLaw's agent is powered by a library of more than 1,000 lawyer-approved templates contributed and vetted by verified legal experts across the US and UK. This ensures that every document is grounded in trusted legal standards, not generic AI outputs.

The $3M pre-seed round, announced today alongside the Agent launch, was led by Jackson Square Ventures, with participation from Flex Capital, Background Capital, and several angel investors. The funding has fuelled GitLaw's product development and AI platform expansion across the US and UK.

Greg Gretsch, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Jackson Square Ventures, says, "The market for legal services is enormous and badly underserved, especially for startups and small businesses that can't afford traditional legal help. GitLaw is tackling that gap with a product that's as transformative as it is accessible.

"Nick has a rare combination of technical depth and market vision and we have no doubt he'll drive GitLaw to be the go-to legal infrastructure for this part of the market."

Making legal automation accessible

Founded by serial entrepreneur Nick Holzherr, GitLaw is headquartered in San Francisco and operates with a distributed team across the US and UK. Built specifically for startups and small businesses, the company's mission is to make access to legal documents radically more accessible through AI-driven automation – helping founders create professional-grade contracts instantly, without needing a big budget or legal background.

GitLaw's agent allows startups to instantly draft, redline, and review agreements, from NDAs and SaaS contracts to investor terms, all based on lawyer-vetted templates. It delivers ready-to-use contracts in minutes and can instantly review or compare incoming agreements against trusted legal standards.

More than 80% of small businesses in the United States do not have in-house legal support, and outsourcing that expertise can cost growth-stage startups upwards of $20,000 a year in legal contracts, compliance, and investor paperwork. GitLaw's goal is to automate 80–90% of that work, significantly reducing this cost for startups and small businesses, while preserving high accuracy and security.

"Commercially-minded lawyers won't be out of work, but most day-to-day contract work can now be done faster, cheaper, and often more accurately by automation," says Nick Holzherr, GitLaw's Founder and CEO.

Legal AI, built for business

While many founders are turning to tools like ChatGPT to review or generate contracts, Holzherr warns that this approach is risky. "Generic AI tools speak with extreme confidence but their answers often have serious flaws," says Holzherr. "For example, some only read a fraction of a contract, but still claim to have read it all. I've been really surprised at how lazy some of the tools are, probably because they're trying to save tokens (their cost), and that's dangerous when legal precision matters."

GitLaw takes a more rigorous approach. Its agent orchestrates multiple AI models and workflows behind the scenes, mirroring how a human lawyer would handle a task – comprehensively and methodically.

Democratizing legal and empowering founders

"When I founded my first startup, I was shocked by our first legal bills," says Holzherr. "We were spending thousands on contracts before we had an income. It made me realise how stacked the system is against small teams.

"Legal work shouldn't take six weeks for a three-day project, and businesses shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and staying legally safe. GitLaw is my way of fixing that, helping founders get professional-quality contracts instantly without needing a big budget."

Built for businesses rather than law firms, GitLaw delivers tools to help users prepare agreements efficiently with minimal micromanagement or prior legal knowledge, so founders and teams can get on with business, not legal busywork.

GitLaw's free plan is available now at git.law , giving startups and SMEs immediate access to its legal document library and contract automation tools.

Notes to editors

GitLaw was founded in 2025 with a mission to radically democratize access to legal documents with free and immediate access to contracts.

The company's first release offered hundreds of free legal templates contributed by organizations, lawyers, law firms, and investors.

GitLaw's agent uses that foundation with AI-powered automation, collaboration tools, and enhanced usability.

GitLaw is backed by Jackson Square Ventures, Flex Capital, Background Capital and a number of angels. With operations in the US and UK, it's driven by a cross-Atlantic mission to make legal resources simpler, smarter, and accessible to businesses everywhere.

GitLaw is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

About GitLaw



GitLaw is the AI legal companion made for business. It helps startups and growing companies instantly generate contracts, review legal documents, and understand legal terms in plain English. Built by the team behind Whisk (acquired by Samsung), GitLaw thinks like a lawyer using structured reasoning, trusted templates and smart automation to make legal work faster, simpler, and more affordable. With instant drafting, tracked changes, secure storage, and renewal reminders, GitLaw reduces the time spent on legal busywork.

For more information, visit git.law

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813524/GitLaw_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GitLaw