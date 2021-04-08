Gitpod Raises $13m to Move Software Development to the Cloud

Gitpod today announced $13m in funding led by General Catalyst, a bevy of product features, and the first-ever DevX Conf Tweet this

"Gitpod is obsessed with bringing back joy and speed to the modern developer experience," said Steve Herrod, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "Devs today are struggling with larger codebases and more complex dependencies, leading to cluttered environments that hamper productivity and collaboration. Gitpod removes that friction and is on track to establish an essential new product category in modern software development."

The $13m total funding will help the company to expand its position as the leading platform for development environment automation, as well as to grow Gitpod's open source community and relevant ecosystem partnerships.

Today Gitpod also announces three new product features:

With VS Code in Gitpod developers get the most popular editing experience combined with all the benefits of a fully automated, cloud-based solution.

With sudo privileges and Docker support developers can build Docker images to run containers within their workspace. This is based on advanced namespace layering technology .

. Finally, the entire dashboard has been redesigned to speed-up developers' workflows.

Developers are pursuing automation everywhere they can, yet they are wasting a lot of precious energy manually setting up and maintaining development environments. Millions of developers are slowed down on a daily basis with tedious tasks, facing unnecessary "works-on-my-machine" problems. Developers are increasingly choosing cloud-based development environments as a result of local machine limits, security policies, and complexities of a remote world.

The developer experience gap is an increasingly documented concern as recently detailed in a post by Stephen O'Grady from RedMonk. "While developers have a wealth of tools at their fingertips, integrating them all together and operating that patchwork quilt of technologies is a major gap in the developer experience. One important tool in addressing the problem is automation, which can lower the burden on developers to maintain these complicated pipelines," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "Gitpod's embrace of automated, higher quality developer experiences, therefore, is one to watch."

DevXConf

DevXConf, organized by the Gitpod team, is the first-ever community event exclusively about developer experience - the daily experience of developers when trying to get their job done. It brings together the best and the brightest from across the developer ecosystem with a set of talks and fireside chats. The virtual event will take place April 28-29, 2021, starting at TIME + TIME ZONE. To register please visit: https://devxconf.org/

Confirmed keynote speakers include amongst others:

"We write code within specific languages/frameworks, use tools, glue them together to (tool) chains, develop against APIs and communicate and collaborate with other developers. All of that should be efficient, sustainable and joyful." said Sven Efftinge, CEO, Gitpod. "At DevXConf some of the brightest minds from the community get together and have a conversation on how we can make software engineering more productive and fun."

Gitpod is available for everyone writing code and provides a free SaaS offering. To get started, please visit: https://www.gitpod.io/

About Gitpod

Gitpod enables professional development teams to immediately start working and collaborating in fully prebuilt, secure development environments on any project, any branch and any device. Gitpod invented the notion of prebuilds allowing developers to describe development environments as code and get an immediately productive development environment for any GitLab, GitHub and Bitbucket project. The company is founded by experienced developer tools experts that worked together for 10+ years creating programming languages and growing open source communities. Gitpod operates a flight-proven product and leads the pack of fully-functional Cloud Dev Environments with more than 350k registered developers. www.gitpod.io

