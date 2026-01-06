Giulia Macchia Releases The Finer Code, a Modern Guide to Refinement, Self Worth and Elegant Living

The world- renowned author also announces the 2026 launch of The Finer Things International Institute of Etiquette, Charm and Protocol.

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giulia Macchia, the founder and creative director of The Finer Things, announces the release of her debut book, The Finer Code, now available in both digital and print formats globally, through major retailers. The book is the first in the series, marking a major milestone in the growth of The Finer Things into a modern cultural house rooted in refinement, empowerment, and lasting personal legacy.

Positioned as a contemporary guide to self-welfare, self-worth, and everyday elegance, The Finer Code blends classic high society standards with practical advice -- that fits real life. Readers will find straightforward lists, real world tips, and accessible guidance on a variety of topics including hosting, dining, conversation, event planning, and social presence. The book also explores emotional discipline, self-possession, and the practice of elegant living as a daily standard. With its mix of structure and warmth, it is designed to support our connections with ourselves and others, and how we cultivate our own personal inner worlds.

"The Finer Things is becoming a cultural house, and this book is the first pillar of that legacy," says Macchia. "I don't teach etiquette as rules. I teach refinement. Etiquette is the exterior choreography, but refinement and soft skills are the inner architecture that build presence, character and quiet power. They create people who are both successful and serene."

At the heart of The Finer Code is Macchia's belief that etiquette is not a performance, but a tool within a larger system of personal development. The book presents etiquette, comportment, and deportment as outwardly expressed self-worth. It reflects a commitment to dignity, emotional composure, and a grounded sense of presence. The book emphasizes that refinement is transformational. When people feel more confident, they feel more capable, and as they feel more capable, they often become more successful. Hard skills may open a door, but soft skills are what keep people in the rooms where decisions are made.

The release of The Finer Code also strengthens The Finer Things brand as more than a platform. It positions the company as an emerging cultural house dedicated to raising the standards of refinement and personal excellence. Through her work, Macchia continues to establish herself as a modern authority on refinement and empowered etiquette, offering a model that is both aspirational and grounded in everyday practice.

While this volume focuses on personal life, social ease, and daily elegance, Macchia is also developing a professional extension of The Finer Code. This upcoming protocol line will support luxury services, hospitality, private staff, high end providers, and diplomatic or formal sectors. It will apply the same refinement philosophy to professional environments, most especially those requiring both poise and presence.

The release of The Finer Code is merely the beginning. The brand will continue to expand in 2026 with The Finer Things becoming an educational institution as well. The Finer Things International Institute of Etiquette, Charm and Protocol, will open shortly as a modern finishing and charm school. The Institute will revive the spirit of mid-century charm schools, focusing on poise, grace, social intelligence, and cultural fluency.

To order The Finer Code, please visit www.thefinerthings.style, Barnes & Noble, or anywhere books are sold. For more information about The Finer Things International Institute, please visit www.thefinerthings.style.

