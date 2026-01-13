Giv Announces Wade Kelson's resignation as Agency Continues Strong Growth

MIDWAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giv Care Inc. announced today that J. Wade Kelson, Co-Founder and President, has stepped down from his role following several years of foundational leadership and contribution to the company's early growth.

Kelson has been involved with Giv since 2021 and played an important role in shaping the company's initial vision and operating model. "Wade's energy, creativity, and belief in what Giv could become were instrumental during our formative years," said Andrew Larson, CEO of Giv Care Inc. "We're grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Giv's caregiving agency, giv.care, provides family-centered support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization currently supports more than 800 clients, maintains low caregiver turnover, and is known for dependable service delivery and sustainable caregiver pay. Under Wade Kelson's leadership, the agency has more than doubled, reflecting strong demand, operational momentum, and effective management. According to Kelson, "My lived experience is what drove me to create this untraditional agency. I have an older brother with intellectual disabilities. I saw what he and our family struggled with, and I knew there was a better way to provide caregiving support."

Kelson emphasized that his departure reflects a transition into the next phase of his life, not a change in commitment to the disability community. He remains optimistic about Giv's future and its continued impact on families and caregivers nationwide. Giv Care Inc. remains focused on its mission of delivering reliable, compassionate care with families at the center, and continues to build a durable, repeatable service model designed to scale responsibly across multiple states.

About giv.care

Giv.care is a Utah-based caregiver services organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, relationship-driven support for individuals with disabilities. Serving residents across Utah through Medicaid waiver programs, giv.care combines compassionate care with modern, caregiver-friendly tools to strengthen outcomes, support workforce stability, and help individuals and families navigate long-term care. Learn more at https://giv.care.

Media contact

Kassie Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE giv.care