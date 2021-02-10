Givaudan expands its online presence with a new storefront on Knowde

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givaudan has announced its partnership with Knowde, the leading marketplace for food and beverage ingredients, nutritional products, personal care, chemicals and polymers, to expand its online presence in North America.

Givaudan will become the anchor Taste & Wellbeing store on Knowde's new food and nutrition platform, an area into which the e-commerce giant recently expanded. With its new Knowde storefront powered by a proprietary search algorithm and advanced AI technologies, Givaudan will begin to offer 24/7 access to over 800 Givaudan flavors and taste solutions for the food and nutrition industries, with the intention of constantly expanding its online offering to stay ahead of emerging consumer trends and evolving customer needs.

"Customers and innovation are at the heart of our business and we want to leverage every opportunity we can to help their brands stay ahead of a rapidly changing market and industry," said Fernando Miquelarena, Head of North America for Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing. "With our Knowde partnership and the launch of our new storefront, we are expanding our market reach and increasing the accessibility of our Givaudan flavors and taste solutions so that customers can continue innovating at a rapid pace."

"Givaudan is the world leader in flavors and fragrances and we are excited to have them join Knowde's leading marketplace as an anchor store on our new Food and Nutrition platform," said Ali Amin-Javaheri, CEO of Knowde. "With our leading-edge e-commerce platform, access to tens of thousands of buyers and the latest digital marketing capabilities, it will be easier than ever to find Givaudan products and interact directly with Givaudan experts."

Throughout 2021 and beyond, Knowde will continue enabling Givaudan's online evolution, adding new features and capabilities with the ultimate goal of significantly enhancing the customer experience. To view the Givaudan storefront on Knowde, visit: https://www.knowde.com/companies/Givaudan

About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leading company in taste and wellbeing, and fragrance and beauty. With its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating scents and tastes. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the Company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.3 billion and a free cash flow of 12.8% of sales. Let's imagine together on www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing

Powered by innovation and creativity, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing aims to shape the future of food by becoming the co-creation partner of choice to its customers. Built on its global leadership position in flavours and taste, the Company goes beyond to create food experiences that do good and feel good, for body, mind and planet. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavours, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan's passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game-changing innovations in food and beverage. Let's imagine together the future of food.

Learn more at www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing

About Knowde

Located in Silicon Valley, Knowde is a digital marketplace built for chemistry. As Amazon, eBay and others have modernized and changed the way we research and buy products, so too is Knowde bringing this same revolutionary change to the chemical industry world. For additional information about Knowde, visit www.knowde.com.

