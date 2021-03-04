Givaudan Launches Groundbreaking Consumer Segmentation Tool In North America Focused On Flavor

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing has partnered with leading market intelligence firm Bellomy to launch FlavorFinders™, a unique research-backed, patent pending segmentation tool that will evolve the way flavor strategy is built, for the North America Market.

FlavorFinders™ uses proprietary research to help identify flavor selections and strategies more efficiently, meeting consumers on their own flavor adoption curve. While traditional segmentation focuses broadly on demographics, attitudes, behaviors and the needs of consumers within a narrow product category, FlavorFinders™ goes beyond this to understand attitudes, behaviors and the needs of consumers as it relates to flavor choice as a part of consumers' eating and drinking lifestyle.

"Finding a way to more effectively connect a brand's consumers with their flavor preferences is a goal for many in the food and beverage industry because doing so improves product success," says Eric Spenske, VP Marketing North America, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing.

"FlavorFinders™ works with brands that already have a segmentation model in place to further define the flavor personality characteristics of those segments. For brands without a clearly defined segmentation strategy and only have simple demographics targets, FlavorFinders can really enhance their targeting as well as their positioning. In both cases, FlavorFinders will help brands identify the right flavors necessary to bring new consumers to their franchise."

FlavorFinders™ wasn't built overnight. It is the culmination of over a decade of research. In partnership with Bellomy, Givaudan executed seven studies and surveyed over 9,000 U.S. adults, covering 86 food and beverage applications and reaching over 70 national food and beverage brands, as well as hundreds of flavors. This resulted in thousands of data points and a unique approach to understanding flavor and product adoption along a flavor-lifestyle spectrum.

By adding a layer of understanding to one of the most important characteristics of food & beverage products, FlavorFinders™ has the potential to strengthen your brand's overall flavor strategy and in doing so, significantly improve a product's chances of in-market success.

To learn more about FlavorFinders™ and how it can evolve your brand or product's flavor strategy, visit https://www.givaudan.com/specials/taste-wellbeing/givaudan-flavor-finders.

About Givaudan

Givaudan is a global leading company in taste and wellbeing, and fragrance and beauty. With its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating scents and tastes. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the Company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.3 billion and a free cash flow of 12.8% of sales. Let's imagine together on www.givaudan.com .

About Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing

Powered by innovation and creativity, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing aims to shape the future of food by becoming the co-creation partner of choice to its customers. Built on its global leadership position in flavours and taste, the Company goes beyond to create food experiences that do good and feel good, for body, mind and planet. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavours, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan's passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game-changing innovations in food and beverage. Let's imagine together the future of food.

Learn more at www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing

About Bellomy

Bellomy is a full-service market intelligence firm that serves a variety of industries — including healthcare, retail, financial, energy, and consumer products. Bellomy fuels digital transformation through research and design. Bellomy creates a broad and deep picture of brands, products, and experiences using a mix of traditional inputs and behavioral data, operational data, and digital sources — all powered by advanced technologies to transform businesses. An AMA Gold Report Top 50 Firm, Bellomy was founded in 1976 in Winston-Salem, NC and today has more than 100 researchers, technologists, strategists, and designers in six states.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Collins, Head of Communications, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing, North America, [email protected], 513-948-3433

SOURCE Givaudan North America

Related Links

https://www.givaudan.com

