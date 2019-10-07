Give an Hour Announces an Online Global Conversation to Change Mental Health on World Mental Health Day

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour®, a national nonprofit that provides free mental health services, is spearheading an online initiative called the Change Direction Jam, using IBM's Innovation Jam™ collaborative social platform.

The Jam will bring together thought leaders, advocates, policymakers and those with lived experience to share ideas, successes and challenges as we work to change the culture of mental health.

Give an Hour

"We are proud to participate in World Mental Health Day by hosting this important world-wide conversation," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D. and CEO Give an Hour. "We want to ensure that more resources will be devoted to understanding and addressing the mental health conditions that affect one in four of us."

VIPs include Talinda Bennington, Founding Partner 320 Changes Direction; DJ Nash, Creator and Executive Producer of ABC's A Million Little Things; actresses Stephanie Szostak and Christina Moses from A Million Little Things; Bruce Cohen, Award-Winning Producer; Anna Shinoda, author; Barbara Cole, fine arts photographer; Luke Trembath, co-founder of Find Your Grind, and Ranger and Medal of Honor Recipient, MSG (R), Leroy Petry.

"I am proud to lend my voice to the Change Direction Global Conversation on World Mental Health Day. I believe this will bring us one conversation closer to changing the culture of mental health," said Talinda Bennington.

Give an Hour is grateful to our sponsors, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Aetna, Total Brain, Booz Allen Hamilton, Teladoc Health, Inc., umttr and University of Phoenix.

This is an opportunity to raise our voices together, from the comfort of our own homes and offices, to affect change. Register today: http://bit.ly/CDJam2019.

About Give an Hour®

Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C., area, Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of almost 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 297,000 hours of support.

About Campaign to Change Direction®

The Campaign to Change Direction is a coalition of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders, and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture around mental health, mental illness, and wellness. The campaign encourages everyone to pay attention to their emotional well-being – and it reminds us that our emotional well-being is just as important as our physical well-being. This collective impact effort is led by Give an Hour.

Media Contact

Sally Charney 703-582-6672

Related Files

1 JAM.jpg

Global-Conversation-Save-the-Date-300x194 8.30.19CD.png

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

The Change Direction Jam - Global Conversation on Mental Health Culture Change

Give an Hour

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/364612318

SOURCE Give an Hour