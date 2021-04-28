Give an Hour® Announces Third Global Week-Long Effort Dedicated to Changing the Culture of Mental Health

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour®, a national nonprofit announces the 3rd Annual Week to Change Direction on May 10 - 16, 2021. This virtual event will bring together multiple organizations including Aetna, Major League Baseball Players' Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), University of Phoenix, as well as mental health experts and citizens from around the world to change the culture of mental health.

This has been a stressful and emotionally exhausting year for the global community. As people emerge from a year of isolation, they must stay focused on caring for their mental health and the mental health of those they love.

Give an Hour invites everyone to join this global effort and share how you are taking care of your mental health. Everyone can all become part of this culture-changing conversation to ensure that everyone gets the care and support they deserve. Click here to participate in this year's A Week to Change Direction.

"Anxiety, depression, and substance misuse have doubled in one year, affecting more than 40% of the U.S. population. The need to care for our emotional health is as important as caring for our physical health," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour. "Give an Hour is honored to welcome our partners Aetna, Major League Baseball Players' Association, VFW, and the University of Phoenix to A Week to Change Direction. Together we are making mental health a top priority."

Give an Hour will build on the success of the previous two years - which celebrated projects focused on mental health culture change from 42 countries and all 50 United States. This year, Give an Hour will feature three online events to engage and inspire:

Tuesday, May 11 at 2 PM EST: Twitter Chat: Coming out of the Pandemic: What's Next for our Mental Health?

Wednesday, May 12 at 3 PM EST - Collective Impact: Communities Collaborating to Improve Mental Health

Moderator: Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO, Give an Hour

Participants:

Vanessa Bechtel , President and CEO, Ventura County Community Foundation

, President and CEO, Ventura County Community Foundation Cara McNulty , DPA, President, Aetna Behavior Health

, DPA, President, Aetna Behavior Health Christina Neider , Ed.D., Dean, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of Phoenix

, Ed.D., of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Hal J. Roesch II , Commander-in-Chief, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Thursday, May 13 at 3 PM EST - The Importance of Mental Health and Wellbeing for a Professional Athlete

Moderator: Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO, Give an Hour

Participants:

Showtime Shawn Porter, two-time World Welterweight Champion Boxer

Chamique Holdsclaw, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

For more information and to participate in these events visit https://bit.ly/May21WCD.

About Give an Hour®

Give an Hour® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. For the past 15 years, Give an Hour has provided over 340,000 hours of free mental health services to veterans, service members, and their families, as well as to victims of natural and manmade disasters like mass violence. By harnessing the skills and generosity of citizens across the nation and around the world, Give an Hour provides those in need with help and hope. www.giveanhour.org

