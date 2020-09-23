Give an Hour® Awarded a Grant From Coalition to Salute America's Heroes to Provide Mental Health Counseling to Veterans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 15 years, Give an Hour® has provided no-cost mental health services to our nation's most honored heroes: military service members, veterans, and their loved ones. This generous grant of $25,000 from Coalition to Salute America's Heroes (Coalition) will focus on rebuilding the lives of severely wounded veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, and pandemic-related stress.

"This project will enable Give an Hour® and the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes to aid those who have given so much to our country in a timely and practical way—expanding our organizations' capabilities and reach well beyond what either could do alone," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour®. "We look forward to working with the Coalition in the years ahead to serving those who have served, sacrificed, and need our care."

Give an Hour® will assign a referral specialist to work closely with the Coalition to match clients to a volunteer mental health provider. Referrals will come from veterans and their loved ones that reach out to the Coalition through its Advocacy Program, Emergency Financial Aid Program, Caregiver Alliance, and the Veteran Circle Program. This will allow the Coalition to assist in ways that were not possible before.

"I am delighted that the Coalition will now be able to offer an important, tangible service to dozens of men and women, and their families, who are struggling with the often-debilitating manifestations of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and the on-going stresses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Walker, President & CEO of the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes. "We have been impressed with Give an Hour®'s work for some time, and we're proud to join forces with them and their network of volunteer mental health professionals."

Give an Hour®'s mission is to develop national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions that arise within our society. By harnessing the skill and expertise of volunteer professionals, Give an Hour® is able to increase the likelihood that those in need receive the support and care they deserve.

"I speak to combat-wounded veterans all day, every day, and the demand for professional mental health support is unrelenting," said Whitney Hanrahan, Case Manager/Advocate Coordinator for the Coalition. "Our partnership with Give an Hour® enables us to immediately and directly address these issues with our constituents."

Give an Hour® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. Give an Hour® has provided over 325,000 hours of free mental health services to veterans, service members, and their families, as well as to victims of natural and man-made disasters like mass violence. Give an Hour® believes that within communities lies the resources to address many of the challenges that face society – challenges that often result in emotional pain and suffering. By harnessing the skills and generosity of citizens across the nation and around the world, Give an Hour® provides those in need with help and hope. www.giveanhour.org

Since its establishment in 2004, the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes has provided an immediate, invaluable lifeline to thousands of America's combat-wounded veterans. The Leesburg, Va.-based organization is distinguished from other veteran-focused groups by its direct financial assistance to America's wounded heroes. Its Emergency Financial Aid program has stopped foreclosure proceedings on veterans' homes and kept their vehicles from being repossessed. Its innovative Heroes Thanking Heroes program provides transitional, part-time, flexible employment to nearly 50 combat-wounded veterans or their primary caregivers, enabling them to make phone calls from their homes, usually to personally thank donors for their contributions to the Coalition.

For more information about Coalition to Salute America's Heroes, visit www.saluteheroes.org.

