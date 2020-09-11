Give an Hour® Awarded Grant to Provide Mental Health Support Services to Survivors of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour® is partnering with the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office to offer support services to the survivors and bereaved family members of the October 2017 Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Southern California.

Approximately 65 percent of the more than 24,000 attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival were from California. Funding for the program, entitled SoCal Route 91 Heals Project, will benefit eight counties – Ventura, Kern, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego.

The SoCal Route 91 Heals project will begin offering NO COST services in the Fall of 2020. Services include web-based support groups, education on improving and maintaining emotional wellness, training for survivors interested in becoming peer supporters, an online mass trauma resource library, and annual memorial events. All services offered will focus on the long-term needs of the Route 91 community.

As the third-year mark of the shooting approaches, Give an Hour is collecting video memorials that highlight hope and healing from survivors who wish to share their stories.

"It is so important to recognize and support the survivors of mass shootings, such as Route 91 Harvest Festival," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour. "While it is natural for most of us to move on from tragedies, those directly impacted will live with their loss forever. Give an Hour is proud to offer our services to those in need."

Survivors are encouraged to visit www.giveanhour.org/route91 to learn more about the project.

About Give an Hour®

Give an Hour® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. Give an Hour believes that within communities lies the resources to address many of the challenges that face society – challenges that often result in emotional pain and suffering.

For the past 15 years, Give an Hour has provided over 325,000 hours of free mental health services to veterans, service members, and their families, as well as to victims of natural and man-made disasters like mass violence.

By harnessing the skills and generosity of citizens across the nation and around the world, Give an Hour provides those in need with help and hope. www.giveanhour.org

About the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is the public prosecutor for the county's 850,000 residents. The office employs approximately 280 employees including attorneys, investigators, victim advocates, and other professional support staff who strive to seek justice, ensure public safety, and protect the rights of crime victims.

Follow the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on Twitter @VenturaDAOffice.

