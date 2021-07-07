Give an Hour Board of Directors Names Dr. Trina Clayeux as New CEO

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Give an Hour Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Trina Clayeux as Give an Hour's new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr. Randy Phelps on his retirement.

Dr. Clayeux earned her Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University and has served as chief operations officer for the Durham Children's Initiative and CASA, a nonprofit specializing in safe and affordable housing in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.

Dr. Trina Clayeux

"The Board thanks Dr. Phelps for his service, including successfully leading Give an Hour through the pandemic, and we welcome Dr. Clayeux as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Fred Knowles, Chairman of the Give an Hour Board of Directors. "The Board is looking forward to partnering with Trina as she and the staff work to build on Give an Hour's national record of providing mental health services and education to groups such as veterans, service members, and victims of natural and manmade disasters."

Dr. Clayeux completed her dissertation research on the Command Military Spouse. This expertise and first-hand experience as a military spouse earns Trina a special role as CEO of Give an Hour. Among other populations, Give an Hour has served the military community for 16 years by providing free and confidential mental health services to veterans, service members, and their loved ones.

"I am honored to join the Give an Hour team and to build on the legacy of mental health service to our military/veteran community," said Dr. Clayeux. "Give an Hour will continue our commitment to improving mental health and emotional well-being for all people through barrier-free access to licensed therapists, preventative education and training, and the normalizing of mental health care."

About Give an Hour®:

Founded in 2005, Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of 4,500 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 340,000 hours of treatment and support to those in need.

