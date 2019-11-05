Give an Hour Continues to Offer Free Mental Health Services in Response to the Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks CA, Give an Hour continues to provide free mental health care to the first responders, individuals, and community members affected at the Borderline Bar & Grill on Nov. 7, 2018.

"As we are approaching the one-year mark of this tragic event, we reflect on the work that our Give an Hour California staff and our dedicated licensed mental health therapists have provided to the Borderline community," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., CEO of Give an Hour. "We must always step forward to provide comfort and support to those whose lives have been forever changed by tragedy."

Give an Hour works closely with the Ventura County Community Foundation, the Conejo Valley Victim's Fund and other community partners in the recovery effort. Together we host weekly support groups for family members and survivors.

On Nov. 7, the city of Thousand Oaks will be unveiling the Borderline Memorial. Give an Hour will be there to offer support to families, survivors, and the community.

"Give an Hour is grateful for the generous support of the Westlake Noon Rotary and Ventura County Community Foundation," said Kirsti Thompson, Director of Give an Hour California. "Give an Hour is thankful for the support which gives us the ability to provide care to help those experiencing trauma, loss, grief, and anxiety."

For those in the mental health community – in California and across the country – who want to assist those affected, we welcome you to join Give an Hour to provide support and care to those in need, please visit https://giveanhour.org/give-help/licensed-provider-information .

Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C., area, Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of almost 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 297,000 hours of support.

