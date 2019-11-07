Give an Hour Convenes 3rd Annual Global Summit on Mental Health Culture Change in NYC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour is hosting its third annual Campaign to Change Direction Global Summit on Mental Health Culture Change in New York City November 6 and 7. The objective of this invitation-only meeting is to further advance recent progress in changing the way mental health and emotional wellness are viewed in society.

Give an Hour

Culturally, society is approaching a tipping point—one in which mental health and physical health are valued equally. This shift will ensure that more resources will be devoted to understanding and addressing the mental health conditions that affect one in four people in the United States and globally. It will also ensure that new techniques, treatments and opportunities are explored and developed so that those in need receive care that they deserve.

"We are bringing together a select group of thought leaders, change agents, advocates, policymakers and those with lived experience to move the conversation to action," said Randy Phelps, PhD and CEO of Give an Hour.

"This prestigious group will help us outline our next steps as we continue to drive global mental health culture change, including removing barriers and ending the shame."

The goal is to create action plans targeting four domains that will help drive change: Technology, Education and Suicide Prevention; Work Environment, and Culture and Access Barriers.

During the Opening Reception last night, the fifth annual Agents of Change Award was awarded to Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, author of "Life After Suicide."

Give an Hour also honored Barbara Cole, Internationally acclaimed Artist, and Photographer; and Captain Matthew Kleiman, Director, Warrior Resilience and Fitness Director at the National Guard Bureau with the Commitment to Service Award.

Give an Hour®

Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C. area, Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of almost 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 297,000 hours of support.

Campaign to Change Direction®

The Campaign to Change Direction is a coalition of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders, and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture around mental health, mental illness, and wellness. The campaign encourages everyone to pay attention to their emotional well-being – and it reminds us that our emotional well-being is just as important as our physical well-being. This collective impact effort is led by Give an Hour.

