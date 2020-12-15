Give and Get Back by Winning Holiday Sweepstakes at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Give and get back twice the joy this holiday season at Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC)! This year, LMC is offering the opportunity for supporters to potentially win holiday sweepstakes by buying prize tickets that support marine life and ocean conservation. From now until Tuesday, December 29, put yourself or a loved one in the running to receive holiday sweepstake prizes that serve double-duty in gifting and giving back. All proceeds from purchasing tickets (costs vary by package) will be donated to serve LMC's mission and 2021 initiatives.

Win the opportunity to name a sea turtle patient at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Photo Courtesy of Loggerhead Marinelife Center Experience one-of-a-kind Turtle Walks on Juno Beach, FL with LMC permitted staff. Photo Credit: Greg Lovett

"The holidays have taken on an entirely new meaning this year," said LMC Director of Development, Pam Dyar. "No one has been untouched by the pandemic and it's important for our supporters to have something to look forward to in the year ahead."

Between March and October 2021, a lucky sweepstakes recipient and one additional guest can get a glimpse into mesmerizing nighttime surveys by riding along with LMC researchers on Juno Beach. Santa's sleigh may be out of reach, but this gift comes as the next best thing to marvel at nesting sea turtles. The giftee will also get to name a nesting female sea turtle and receive a modified datasheet of the named turtle.

Visitors have always had an opportunity to adopt a sea turtle patient, but now one prizewinner can name their very own patient at LMC! In addition to naming a sea turtle patient, the rehab department is offering a special package for an in-person or virtual private hospital tour as well as an in-depth patient rounds experience. One additional guest is welcome to join, too.

Educators, community partners and parents – rejoice! The drawing offered by LMC's education team is perfectly (and sustainably) wrapped just for you. Take a shot at winning a thought-provoking and educational bundle, which includes a week of Junior Marine Biologist summer camp and a turtle walk for a group of five people. Also included is a public guided tour for a group of five guests to join.

In the same vein, hopeful participants can submit their chance to win a private conservation experience. The drawn winner will be able to bring LMC's mobile debris sorting station to their school or place of work for a conservation talk and marine debris sorting station experience. The experience will be held virtually for winners located outside of Palm Beach County.

Looking to physically fill up your shopping cart? The gift store at LMC is giving a $500 shopping spree for one recipient to redeem in-store or online. Shoppers can score the best items to fulfill holiday gift inspirations, from name-brand jewelry to apparel that'll have you fixated on island time. Also, add eco-friendly picks for a sustainable start to the new year, including the Swedish dishcloth, the Cora ball, assorted bee's wrap, and more!

Find sea-son greetings and giving at LMC! Submit yourself for any of the mentioned sweepstake drawings at give.marinelife.org/holidaysweepstakes.

