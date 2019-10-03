Give Any Wired Gaming Headset Access To Turtle Beach's All-New Control Studio & Experience Waves Nx 3D Surround Sound With The Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer - Now Available

"With this week's Atlas Edge and Elite Atlas Aero launches, we're continuing our leadership in gaming audio with two PC products that deliver a competitive advantage and a better gaming experience through high-quality audio," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "For example, in our PC-optimized version of Superhuman Hearing , we worked with the GRAMMY ® award-winning team at Waves Audio to give our unique sound setting a few expanded options, so now PC gamers can select our default setting, or choose options that focus specifically on enemy footsteps or weapon reloads, both key indicators for when an enemy player could be close."

Turtle Beach's Atlas Edge PC Audio Enhancer gives your existing wired headset an instant audio advantage on PC. With the Edge connected to your system through an available USB port, you'll gain access Turtle Beach's Control Studio – an all-new desktop software suite with a multitude of features to customize your audio, including immersive Waves Nx 3D audio which transforms sound from any PC game into a panoramic 3D sound experience. Also included are Waves Maxx sound technology, Mic Monitoring so you can hear your own voice in the headset to avoid shouting, and an updated PC-optimized version of Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing®, which provides a competitive advantage by allowing you to put specific focus on soft sounds like enemy footsteps or weapon reloads, so you hear them before they see you. Additionally, the Atlas Edge's standard 3.5mm female jack connects with any passive wired gaming headset, and with nearly 70 inches of cable length, works great with any PC gaming setup.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

