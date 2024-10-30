Give Back for National Animal Shelter Week: DatingAdvice.com Launches Paw-fect Date Giveaway

Swap Your Traditional Date Night for a Heartwarming Adventure for the Chance to Win a Gift Card for Your Next Date

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DatingAdvice.com, the leading authority of all things dating, is hosting a Paw-fect Date giveaway to help couples break out of their routines and shake things up – while bringing awareness to National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (Nov. 3-9). The first 100 couples who choose to participate will have the chance to win a $25 Visa Gift Card for their next outing. To submit, couples must upload a picture of their visit through the submission page at DatingAdvice.com. There is no purchase necessary, and you must be 18 years or older to enter.

From long term relationships to first dates, couples are encouraged to skip the boring, typical date ideas and instead socialize with animals in need. DatingAdvice.com hopes to inspire couples to create meaningful connections with each other while recognizing animal shelters that help care for millions of displaced animals every year.

"There is plenty of research to support the idea that boredom is a bigger threat to a relationship than conflict," said Dr. Wendy Walsh, Relationship Expert with DatingAdvice.com. "The happiest couples consistently add novelty to their relationships. Seeing your partner in a new environment, doing something completely different can give you a new and exciting perspective of them. That's why I encourage people to try new experience as couples."

DatingAdvice.com remains committed to helping couples develop fulfilling relationships and aims to address the need for diversity and spontaneity in romance. The platform is proud to present a unique opportunity for couples to break away from redundancy and go on a fun-filled date.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. DatingAdvice.com visitors who are legal residents of the 48 continental US (DC), 18+. Ends 11:59 p.m. Central Time Zone 11/9/24. Must visit DatingAdvice.com/for-women/national-animal-shelter-week-paw-fect-date-giveaway to participate and see entry requirements and how to enter without purchase. Void in Alaska, Hawaii and where prohibited.

