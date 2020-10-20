Give back this holiday season with gifts for friends, loved ones from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. Jude Thanks and Giving partners

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, shoppers can give the gift that gives back from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® official holiday gift guide that is perfect for anyone in your life – with gifts available for family, friends, children and more. Each purchase made through the St. Jude Gift Shop provides a thoughtful, caring gift that provides a way for consumers to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, further benefiting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Holiday-focused merchandise including décor, food, home items, apparel, candles and office supplies are available at the St. Jude Gift Shop. Thanks to generous support through purchases like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Featured products from St. Jude include the 2020 Holiday Bear, Holiday Cosmetic Bag, Chocolate Chip Dip, 'Be Fearless' keychain, St. Jude ornaments and more.

America's favorite brands also continue to give back this year. Shoppers interested in brands that give back can find holiday gift ideas through merchandise offered by St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign partners. For example, St. Jude and celebrity chef, Adrianne Calvo, have come together to offer a new, limited edition, 'Make it Count' measuring cup. Every year, chef Calvo prepares a Cuban-style Christmas dinner for St. Jude families, bringing a little bit of her holiday to their home away from home at St. Jude. This product is inspired by restauranteur, author, and long-time St. Jude supporter, Chef Adrianne Calvo's motivational phrase, "Make it count."

Additional partner items that benefit St. Jude include HomeGoods limited edition holiday snow globes, Kay® Jewelers plush bear and puppy, Pottery Barn ornaments, Williams Sonoma holiday gift cookies, West Elm hand woven throws, Mark & Graham totes, TUMI luggage tags and accent kits and JOANN fabric inspired by St. Jude patient artwork. These and other brands that give back to St. Jude can be found at stjude.org/thanksandgiving.

The following links will help make holiday shopping easier while also benefiting the children at St. Jude.

St. Jude Gift Shop

Gifts under $25

Holiday gifts from brands that give back

Gifts for kids

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

