Give Blck: New Database Connects Donors to Black Nonprofits

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Blck , a new digital platform that raises visibility for Black-founded nonprofits across America, launches today. The tool helps donors easily identify these organizations in order to drive more dollars to underfunded causes and help solve racial disparities in philanthropic funding.

Give Blck was co-founded by two Black female entrepreneurs and leaders in the philanthropy space: Christina Lewis, founder and president of All Star Code, and Stephanie Ellis-Smith, owner of philanthropic advisory firm Phila Engaged Giving. Dr. David Setiadi, an entrepreneur and CTO of @Point of Care, is also a founder.

"We know that ongoing giving stems from people aligning their causes with their passions, so we envision Give Blck as a tool that both corporate and individual donors can use to prioritize the Black community long term, not just now, and make necessary shifts to their investment norms," said Lewis. "A race-conscious approach to giving —giving Black— will lead to change that advances communities and society as a whole."

Of the $450 billion donated last year in America, only a fraction went to Black-founded organizations. By channeling more capital into Black hands, it creates domino effects for donors, benefactors and their communities.

Said Ellis-Smith: "Racial disparities in funding not only limit the impact of Black-founded organizations, but without equity in funding for the entire social sector, philanthropists inadvertently contribute to inequities in society. Donors who care about supporting social change must think intentionally and proactively about race and racial equity."

Several prominent partners and supporters join the Give Blck mission at launch including: Ford Foundation , a nonprofit grant-making organization advancing human achievement for over eight decades; Charity Navigator , the nation's largest evaluator of charities; and Benevity , the leader in global corporate purpose software.

Microsoft has invested in Give Blck through its Philanthropies arm as part of its mission to help improve the lives of Black and African American citizens through the power of data, technology, and partnership.

Work & Co led the strategy, design, and development of the Give Blck site. At launch, it lists roughly 200 organizations in categories such as Arts & Culture, Health, Athletics, Environment, Education, Civil Rights, LGBTQIA+, and Criminal Justice. Black organizations can grow their reach by submitting to the multifaceted database.

"It's critically important that we drive funds to organizations founded or effectively led by those directly impacted by structural racism," said Marian Wright Edelman, founder and president emerita of the Children's Defense Fund (CDF). "Their ability to strengthen infrastructure, develop reserves and magnify their impact has been hampered by the same bias that negatively impacts Black families and communities. Give Blck has the ability to elevate the visibility of these organizations to ensure that they receive the funds required to advance and expand their impact at a time when they are more needed than ever."

ABOUT GIVE BLCK

Co-founded by Christina Lewis, Stephanie Ellis-Smith and David Setiadi, Give Blck is a movement and website dedicated to increasing funding for Black organizations, to ensure "Giving Black" will not be a fleeting moment. There are roughly 200 organizations currently listed on the site. For additional details visit giveblck.org and @giveblck .

