Give Credit and PaymentCloud Team Up to Make Business Donations Easier Than Ever

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Credit for a cause, Processing for a purpose" is the motto behind PaymentCloud's latest partner, Give Credit. The two companies joined forces in early 2021 to combine the charitable payments business model of Give Credit with the payment processing power of PaymentCloud.

PaymentCloud

The partnership enables businesses to make donations by allocating a portion of every debit and credit transaction to the charity of the merchant's choice; providing an opportunity for the business and their customers to give back for free. Leveraging the power of PaymentCloud's vast customer base and trustworthy reputation, merchants using Give Credit's philanthropic solution are also guaranteed a match or reduction in their processing rates. Together, the two companies are helping businesses improve their community's schools and parks, lend a hand to shelters and food banks, and support organizations that promote economic and racial justice.

"Partnering with PaymentCloud has really expanded our bandwidth, giving us the ability to reach more businesses and in turn make a greater impact. We're looking forward to an exciting future together," said Give Credit's CEO Duncan Bruce.

Both companies have been finding more helpful and innovative ways to support their merchants through the pandemic, from bolstering mobile payment opportunities to building new channels that aid underserved communities. As a team, they aim to continue providing solutions that benefit all merchants and each of their local communities.

"Joining a partnership that not only helps us expand our offerings and support our merchants but also works toward making the world a better place sounds too good to be true. Fortunately, this partnership with Give Credit is just that. They have been great to work with and I expect to see many good things come out of our collaboration," said PaymentCloud CEO, Shawn Silver.

About PaymentCloud

Winning 2 consecutive Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies awards, PaymentCloud has exploded on the merchant services scene by providing great service and solutions to the industry's biggest headaches. No matter the business type or risk level of each merchant, their transparent approval process, low rates, and hundreds of integrations set them apart. In addition, their partnership department works with over 80% of digital ISOs who love their hard-to-place program for its seamless submissions, onboarding, and value-added management tools. Learn more at paymentcloudinc.com.

About Give Credit

Give Credit is a charitable payment processing company dedicated to making a difference. The finance start-up was launched in 2020 by three serial entrepreneurs from Massachusetts; Founder Duncan Bruce and Co-Founders Robert Nekoroski and Ariel Maman. With hopes of making a positive impact on the world, Give Credit's Founder says he created the win-win philanthropic business model to make it easy for businesses to join the movement and to help them align with the current climate where making purchases from socially conscious businesses is the new wave of philanthropy. Visit www.givecredit.co to learn more.

Contact

Bronte Mitchell

[email protected]

Related Images

paymentcloud-and-give-credit.jpg

PaymentCloud and Give Credit partnership

SOURCE PaymentCloud