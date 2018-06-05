Give Dad the Timeless Gift of Precision and Style with Braun

Braun combines sophisticated design with cutting edge technology to help perfect the grooming routine, both efficiently and smoothly, allowing dad to focus on the things he loves with the people he loves.

"Braun recognizes that at every stage of fatherhood, oftentimes dads don't take time for themselves," said, Alessandra Dolfini, Global VP, Braun. "With the efficiency of our Braun shavers, dad can spend more time with his family – and less time on his grooming routine – while creating memories that last a lifetime. In addition, our vast line of styling and grooming products provide precision with smart technology and innovative design, offering the perfect grooming solution to fit every dads' needs."

For the Dad Who Likes to Travel: Braun Series 3 ProSkin

For the dad who is always on-the-go, the Braun Series 3 ProSkin is the perfect gift. It's easy to pack and features long-lasting batteries that can quickly charge in five minutes, so he never has to worry about his grooming routine while out of town. The Braun Series 3 has advanced MicroComb technology, which reduces overall shaving time and skin irritation by cutting short and long hairs simultaneously with every stroke. A sophisticated shaving system of three independently floating cutting elements and two SensoFoilsTM adapt to every facial contour to offer a comfortable, fast shave.

For the Active Dad: Braun Multi Grooming Kit

Everyone knows at least one dad who loves working out and looks forward to his time in the gym. He prefers a quick grooming routine after his workout, before heading out the door for the day. The all-in-one Braun Multi Grooming Kit includes the right tools for beard styling, hair clipping and body grooming to allow dad to complete his look with ease and define his style. Whatever the job is, these tools make sure it gets done properly, fast and fuss free…even in the shower. The Multi Grooming Kit adapts to any grooming preference, from precision trimming to contour edging and beard styling – to give men the freedom to create a variety of looks efficiently.

For the New Dad: Braun Series 7

For the dad who recently welcomed a newborn into the world, give him the gift of a quick and precise shave so he can focus on dad duties. Thanks to Braun's advanced technology and quality products, the Braun Series 7 delivers one stroke performance with closeness and comfort. The Braun Series 7 provides the efficiency and versatility a new dad is looking for with adjustable shaving modes, giving power exactly where he needs it. Smart dads deserve a smart shaver, and the Series 7 reads the beard and adjusts the power of the shaver's motor to its thickness.

For the Dad Who Has it All: Braun Series 9

And, for the clean-shaven dad in your life who has everything, gift him with Braun's most efficient shaver, the powerful gift of precise innovative design and comfort will make him look and feel in control every day. The Braun Series 9 is engineered for superior efficiency and gentleness on his skin with its advanced qualities including SyncroSonic technology and a Flexible Shaving System that results in a smooth, close shave and an exceptional grooming experience.

Need more Father's Day gift ideas? Go to us.braun.com for more information.

About Braun

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers to beauty products. Braun products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit http://www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Braun brand.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-dad-the-timeless-gift-of-precision-and-style-with-braun-300659856.html

SOURCE Braun

Related Links

http://www.braun.com

