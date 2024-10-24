Give Freely Introduces New Mobile App, Putting The Ability To Support Charities Literally in People's Hands

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Freely, the mission-driven company harnessing the collective power of online commerce for charitable good and founded by Tripadvisor co-founder Steve Kaufer, today announced the availability of a new mobile app making it even easier for people to support their favorite charities while shopping.

Available on both iOS and Android, the Give Freely app simplifies the process for shoppers, allowing them to browse, shop, and donate with ease. Once installed, the app helps people find discounts while they shop online. Whenever a coupon is available, they are notified, ensuring that a portion of the purchase benefits their chosen charity—all at no additional cost. 100% of the commission earned through the transaction is then donated to one of more than one million charities chosen by the user, including global partners such as Charity: Water, UNICEF USA, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and local organizations like schools and shelters.

To select a charity for their donations, shoppers can create an account on www.givefreely.com , choosing from a list of eligible organizations. Shoppers can freely change their selections, enabling them to align their giving to various causes, as often as they wish.

"At Give Freely, our goal is to activate millions of givers to take small, everyday actions so that collectively, we can make a significant difference. With more and more ecommerce transactions happening on mobile, we want to harness shopping power for collective good," said Give Freely Founder Steve Kaufer. "Our new app makes it seamless for people to donate to charities of their choice without altering their shopping habits, enabling them to give back with every purchase – whether it's an impulse buy or a major purchase."

Give Freely is more than just a tool for savings—it's a movement. The goal is to inspire people to incorporate the spirit of generosity into their daily lives. As we face global challenges like climate change and social inequality, collective action can drive significant change. Give Freely offers a simple way for individuals to feel empowered and make a real difference.

For more information, visit givefreely.com and be a part of the Give Freely movement.

About Give Freely

Give Freely is a mission-driven company incorporated with the sole purpose of harnessing the collective power of online commerce for charitable good. Started and funded by Steve Kaufer, the visionary co-founder and longtime leader of Tripadvisor, 100% of every affiliate dollar that comes to Give Freely goes to a pool of over 1.1 million charities. Its first product is a shopping browser extension that helps people save money and raise money for charity while they shop online. Give Freely acts as a shopping assistant, finding coupons at more than 10,000 online stores and then automatically applying those coupons to save shoppers money, instantly. Give Freely is incorporated as a public benefit limited liability company.

SOURCE Give Freely