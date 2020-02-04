Give Kids a Smile Day, a one-day free dental clinic for children in need, is set for Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Since 1912, KIND has been committed to fulfilling its mission of increasing the health and happiness of Colorado children in need. In the past year KIND has provided over $1.3 million in free or reduced-cost dental care and treated 9,776 Colorado children.

There is a great need for dental treatment across the country. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry reports that 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental related illness, making it the number one reason for missed school hours. According to the Colorado Children's Campaign, 7.8 million of those school hours lost can be attributed to pediatric dental illness in Colorado.

"At KIND, we believe that every child has the right to a healthy smile and body, and that these two things are integrally connected," said Ellie Burbee, Executive Director of KIND. "Give Kids a Smile Day is a special way KIND and ClearChoice partner to connect with families who would otherwise not have access to care, providing treatment and education that focus on embedding oral health and nutrition habits that can change the trajectory of a child's life."

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a national network of dental implant providers dedicated to providing adult patients with a long-term solution to chronic dental issues, is proud to support this event. Founded in 2005 in Denver, ClearChoice is committed to restoring smiles and improving the nation's dental health. One way to accomplish that is to prevent chronic dental issues during childhood by ensuring access to proper dental care early in life.

"ClearChoice is proud to partner with KIND and sponsor this great event," added Kevin Mosher, CEO of ClearChoice. "Our employees are excited to volunteer on February 8th in support of KIND's tireless efforts to change the lives of Colorado children."

KIND requests that parents wishing to have their children treated at the Give Kids a Smile Day make an appointment in advance by calling 720-619-5333. The event will take place at the KIND Oral Health Center at 3401 Eudora St., Denver, CO 80207.

SOURCE ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers