Give Kids The World Announces New Leadership

Pamela Landwirth will transition from her role as President and CEO, Landwirth will be succeeded by former Darden Restaurants executive Jordan Lomas as interim CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World (GTKW) today announces Pamela Landwirth will transition from her role as President and CEO of the nonprofit resort serving critically-ill children and their families on dream vacations to Central Florida. Ms. Landwirth has tirelessly served the organization for more than three decades, having succeeded its Founder Henri Landwirth in 1995.

Ms. Landwirth had been part of GKTW since 1992. Under her leadership, the Village more than doubled in size. Now serving more than 7,600 families each year, the Village will welcome its 200,000th family this month. Ms. Landwirth's impact is felt in every aspect of the Village's operations and mission today. As Ms. Landwirth transitions from her active management role, her tireless spirit and loving service to the Village's families, staff and volunteers will endure.

"Words cannot fully express our gratitude to Pamela for her leadership over these past 30 years," said GKTW Chairman John Nichols. "Pamela has made an indelible impact on the Village as she carried Henri's vision forward. She is cherished by all GKTW serves, having committed her life's work to ensuring GKTW remains a beacon of hope for critically-ill children and their families worldwide. Our goal is to continue building on this tremendous legacy as we welcome new executive leadership to the Village."

To lead this transition, GKTW's Board of Directors has named Jordan Lomas as Interim CEO. Lomas most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Darden Restaurants, Inc. He is a founding member of the board of directors for A Gift for Teaching, a nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies to Orlando-area public schools, and he has served on the GKTW Board of Directors since 2024. Lomas is widely recognized as a pillar of Central Florida's philanthropic and business communities. He is currently an adjunct instructor at the Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business, where he earned his master's degree in business administration. Prior to his 17-year career with Darden, Lomas held leadership roles with IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Elsevier, Inc.

"With his diverse experience and commitment to community service, Jordan is the ideal leader for this interim role," added Nichols. "To truly advance Henri's vision and Pamela's outstanding work, Jordan's leadership will be instrumental in the executive search process. Our succession plan is designed to not only maintain the continuity of the Village's operations, but to also identify an individual who will exceed expectations in service to our most important stakeholders – the children and families who rely on GKTW for a sense of hope and to experience the joy of a dream vacation together."

ABOUT GIVE KIDS THE WORLD

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, nonprofit resort built exclusively to serve critically-ill children and their families. Children visiting Central Florida on their "wish trips," stay with their families at Give Kids The World's storybook Village for weeklong, dream vacations. Give Kids The World provides meals, transportation, nightly entertainment, and complimentary passes to Orlando's world-famous theme parks and other attractions. There is never any charge to visiting families, and no child is ever turned away. Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has served more than 193,000 children and families from all 50 states and 77 countries. GKTW is four-star rated by Charity Navigator, with more than 90 cents of every dollar it spends going to program services.

