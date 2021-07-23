Give Kids The World Village Adds New Serendipity Pirate Ship Attraction to its Array of Accessible Venues

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village just became even more magical with the addition of its new Serendipity themed pirate ship stage. Joining snoring trees, an enchanting castle and the world's largest game of Candy Land, Serendipity is one of many ADA-accessible storybook attractions that help spread happiness and hope at the Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with joy-filled, weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida debuts Serendipity themed pirate ship attraction during a grand opening celebration on July 22, 2021. Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost. www.gktw.org Influencer and venture capitalist Griffin Johnson was among the special guests who attended the grand opening of Serendipity, an ADA-accessible themed pirate ship attraction at Give Kids The World Village - an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost. The ship was made possible by a $1.5 million grant from the Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation. www.gktw.org Give Kids The World Village's spectacular new Serendipity themed pirate ship attraction was made possible by a grant from the Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation. Designed and built by SteamLabs Design Group, Icarus Exhibits Orlando, Electrosonic AV Design and SNA Displays, the ship was christened during a grand opening celebration at the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations. www.gktw.org

The Serendipity project was made possible by a $1.5 million grant from the Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation, a nonprofit that supports organizations focused on education, healthcare, children and veterans. The grant brings the total amount donated to Give Kids The World by the Foundation to $5 million. The ship was designed and built by a remarkable team of caring partners including SteamLabs Design Group, Icarus Exhibits Orlando, Electrosonic AV Design and SNA Displays.

"We cannot begin to thank our wonderful friends at the Don & Lorraine Freeberg Foundation for their gift," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pam Landwirth. "Because of their generosity, this amazing pirate ship will bring immeasurable joy to the precious children and families we serve. This is just the latest in a series of incredible gifts that they have given us, helping to create a Village where happiness truly inspires hope."

Built to withstand the humid subtropical climate of Central Florida, Serendipity was constructed with a 100% aluminum frame and cladding, with a Poly Gem coating to create the look of real wood. Spanning more than 90 feet, the ADA-accessible ship was built off-site during a year-long, labor-intensive process, disassembled, and then delivered to the Village for a two-day installation with the use of a crane. The ship is highlighted by a 16-foot by nine-foot SNA Displays LED screen; fun photo op features, including an animated parrot and an interactive ship's wheel; and a masthead figure that is the maritime cousin of the seahorses on Give Kids The World's accessible Enchanted Carousel. Due to the proximity of the Village to Kissimmee Gateway Airport, the 74-foot masts had to be approved by the FAA due to their height.

Located at the Park of Dreams Pool, the state-of-the-art, interactive ship will serve as a stunning centerpiece to the Village's weekly Once Upon A Village party featuring pirates, mermaids and princesses. The venue will also host special events, feature film screenings, dive-in movies, sports broadcasts, and more.

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years, Give Kids The World Village's mission is to create joy and inspire hope for wish families. When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish. Each child and his/her family receives an unforgettable weeklong stay at absolutely no cost, including transportation; accommodations in one of the Village's 166 storybook residential villas; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, a spectacular destination of its own – featuring an array of accessible rides, attractions and creative learning experiences. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries.

Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL. For more information, visit www.gktw.org or contact [email protected].

