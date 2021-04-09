Give Kids The World Village for Critically Ill Children Attains Coveted 4-Star Rating by Charity Navigator

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Give Kids The World Village has been honored with Charity Navigator's prestigious 4-star rating – the highest possible rating bestowed upon a nonprofit. In a letter announcing the rating, Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher said, "Less than 1% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 15 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Give Kids The World Village outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Give Kids The World Village apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness." Thatcher further commended Give Kids The World's "financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency."

Rated 4 stars by Charity Navigator, Give Kids The World is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families with transformative weeklong wish vacations at no cost. The storybook resort features an array of accessible rides, attractions and entertainment venues, including the Enchanted Carousel, the world's first wheelchair-accessible carousel built by Vekoma Rides Manufacturing B.V. and Wooddesign Amusement Rides BV. gktw.org Miniature therapy horses from Orlando-based nonprofit Unicorn Hugs spread joy and hope to critically ill children during a visit to Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, a whimsical nonprofit resort that provides wish families with magical vacations at no cost. Since 1986, more than 176,000 families from around the world have been welcomed to GKTW Village, which has been rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.gktw.org.

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with transformative wish vacations. When wish-granting organizations receive a request from a critically ill child who wants to visit Central Florida, Give Kids The World fulfills the wish. Each child and his/her family receives an unforgettable weeklong stay at absolutely no cost, including transportation; accommodations in one of the Village's 166 storybook residential villas; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; and priceless interactive experiences at the Village, a remarkable destination of its own – featuring an array of accessible rides, attractions and creative learning experiences. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries.

With a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan in place, which was developed in collaboration with the infectious disease specialists at Nemours Children's Hospital, the Village reopened in mid-January following a 10-month closure due to the pandemic. During the closure, the wishes of more than 6,000 critically ill children were postponed.

"Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told "no" due to the limitations of their illness. We are thrilled to be able to get back to our mission of providing wish children and their families with a magical week of "yes" where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend priceless time together," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pam Landwirth.

Marking another exciting milestone in the charity's history, Give Kids The World celebrated its 35th anniversary recently with the grand opening of its new space-themed, ADA-accessible ice cream parlor, Henri's Starlite Scoops. Other new wheelchair-accessible venues currently under development at the Village include Serendipity II, a brand new themed pirate ship entertainment stage located at the Park of Dreams pool; Jurassic Junction (JJ's Express), an immersive paleontology-themed train ride experience; and Mayor Clayton's WonderLab, a fun, interactive learning center with an emphasis on crafts and technology.

Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL. For more information, visit www.gktw.org or contact [email protected].

