Give Kids The World Village Launches Nationwide Summer Road Trip for Alumni Wish Families

KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled to take place June 9-19 at many of the country's top amusement parks and attractions, Give Kids The World Village's 2022 Summer Road Trip will deliver the magic and wonder of the Village to Give Kids The World alumni wish families in 11 cities nationwide. Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families, will be bringing the magic and wonder of the Village to alumni wish families in 11 cities this summer as part of its 2022 GKTW Summer Road Trip. Taking place at many of the nation's top amusement parks and attractions June 9-19, the event will enable families to relive treasured moments from their wish trips and share camaraderie with other wish families. www.gktw.org/roadtrip/. Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families, will be bringing the magic and wonder of the Village to alumni wish families in 11 cities this summer as part of its 2022 GKTW Summer Road Trip. Taking place at many of the nation's top amusement parks and attractions June 9-19, the event will enable families to relive treasured moments from their wish trips and share camaraderie with other wish families. www.gktw.org/roadtrip/.

Each Summer Road Trip stop will provide alumni wish families with exclusive early theme park access and a variety of fun-filled activities that bring the Village wish experience to life – including a DJ dance party, games, crafts, whimsical Village photo opportunities, and more. The event is designed to help Give Kids The World alumni wish families reconnect, reminisce, and relive treasured moments from their wish trips while promoting camaraderie among families with shared experiences. The Summer Road Trip will stop at the following locations:







Thursday, June 9: Six Flags Over Georgia , Atlanta, GA

,



Friday, June 10: Dollywood , Pigeon Forge, TN

,



Saturday, June 11: Carowinds , Charlotte, NC

,



Sunday, June 12: Busch Gardens Williamsburg , Williamsburg, VA

,



Monday, June 13: Sesame Place , Philadelphia, PA

,



Tuesday, June 14: Quassy Amusement & Waterpark , Middlebury, CT

,



Wed., June 15 : Southwick's Zoo, Mendon, MA

:



Thursday, June 16 : Canobie Lake Park , Salem, NH

: ,



Friday, June 17: Knoebels Amusement Resort , Elysburg, PA

,



Saturday, June 18: Kennywood , Pittsburgh, PA

,



Monday, June 19: King's Island, Mason, OH

"During the past 36 years, we've welcomed thousands of wish children and their families into our Village home and into our hearts. Each of them has made an indelible mark on our lives," said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Our Summer Road Trip is an opportunity to help alumni families across the country rediscover the magic of the Village and to share our mission with new audiences."

More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida. Give Kids The World is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes, providing every wish family with transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and interactive experiences at the Village, a storybook destination all its own – featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, nearly 177,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. Give Kids The World Village is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to be rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row.

Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL. For more information, visit www.gktw.org. For info about the Summer Road Trip, visit www.gktw.org/roadtrip/.

Media Contact:

Cindy Elliott

562-896-1177

[email protected]

SOURCE Give Kids The World