Give Kids The World Village Selected As 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® Grant Recipient

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) has been awarded a $200,000 grant from Chick-fil-A, Inc. as the top Southeast Regional Winner of the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® program – established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy's legacy of generosity and community service. The grant will help further GKTW's mission to create happiness, inspire optimism and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of children with critical illnesses and their families during magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations.

GKTW is one of 56 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients across North America and the U.K. which are receiving a collective $6 million from Chick-fil-A, Inc. in 2025. To be selected for a grant, organizations must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others Through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.

"We are grateful beyond words to receive the True Inspiration Award from Chick-fil-A. This grant will have a profound impact on our ability to change the lives of countless families facing unimaginable challenges due to pediatric illness," said Give Kids The World Interim CEO Jordan Lomas. "Chick-fil-A Kissimmee, owned and operated by Renato Nascimento, has been a great friend to the Village and with Chick-fil-A's support, we look forward to continuing to deliver joy and hope to those who need it most."

GKTW is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Fla. More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its theme parks. GKTW is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes – providing every family with an all-inclusive experience including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and nonstop fun on the Village's accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, nearly 200,000 families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments.

GKTW is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 18 years in a row, with 92.7 cents of every dollar going directly to programs and services. Visit www.gktw.org for more information.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at

www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

