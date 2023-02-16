Give Me Sum Expands and Adds 25 New Locations Across California, Washington, Arizona, Hawaii, and New Mexico

The delivery -only dim sum concept is bringing their signature steamed dumplings and bao buns to new markets via Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The delivery-only, Give Me Sum is now making it easier for more diners across the West and Southwest to enjoy the concept's signature dim sum which features traditional selections as well as other craveable small plates, with an expansion of 25 new locations. Following their 2022 launch in Burbank, Fountain Valley and Torrance, Calif., Vancouver and Puyallup, Wash., and Arrowhead and Mesa, Ariz. the dim sum kitchen is responding to the increased demand for its popular and traditional dim sum dishes like its Char Siu Bao, their signature marinated pork steamed bao bun, and perfectly steamed and marinated Dumplings, by adding new locations to California, Arizona and Washington and expanding into Hawaii and New Mexico.

Give Me Sum Char Siu Bao

In addition to Give Me Sum's signature dim sum dishes of assorted steamed dumplings and bao buns, the Asian concept also offers non-traditional offerings such as Sum Meaty Fries—perfectly crisp fries served with a choice of protein of either beef or chicken, and either a Teriyaki, or Korean Garlic and Chili sauce. To complement the end of the savory meal, Give Me Sum offers confectionery treats such as green tea or vanilla Mochi and Chocolate Lava Cake. Beer and wine are also available to be ordered as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Give Me Sum's new locations include :

California : San Jose, San Lorenzo , Bakersfield , Buena Park , Santa Ana , El Cajon , Montclair , Ontario , San Bernardino , Brentwood , Citrus Heights , Lancaster , Northridge , Ventura , Lakewood , Whittier , Chula Vista , Escondido and Temecula

San Jose, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Washington : Spokane and Federal Way

and Arizona : Goodyear , Chandler

, Hawaii : Pearl City

New Mexico : Albuquerque

About Give Me Sum

You win sum, you dim sum. Dumplings, bao buns, bowls, fries, and more delivered right to your door at locations in California, Washington, Arizona, Hawaii, and New Mexico. Give Me Sum offers daily delivery on Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats for lunch and dinner with hours varying by location (specified on the individual delivery apps). All locations are now open and available for delivery and found on givemesumdimsum.com. For more information on Give Me Sum, follow on Instagram @GiveMe.Sum, Twitter at @GiveMe_Sum, and Facebook at GiveMe.Sum. Meant to simplify. Perfect to share. #givemesumdimsum

