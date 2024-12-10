GIVE ME THE VIN'S John Clay Wolfe Discovers and Acquires Private Collection of 42 Rare Classic and Collector Cars

--Entire Lot Up for Auction December 18: Complete List at GMTV Garage --

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Clay Wolfe, president and founder of GIVE ME THE VIN™ (GMTV), the nation's largest vehicle wholesaler with nearly $2 billion in annual revenues and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, recently made the largest auto acquisition in the company's 30-year history. Wolfe discovered a treasure trove of 42 rare, museum-quality classic cars valued in the multi-millions. Typically, cars at this level are sold at Barrett-Jackson, Mecum, RM Sotheby's and Broad Arrow auction houses where they charge buyers up to 12 percent in premium fees. However, Wolfe will sell the entire collection at the John Clay Wolfe's Classic Christmas Miracle auction on December 18 at his personal arena inside Manheim Dallas, with minimal buy fees. The auction is for car dealers worldwide who join the bidding via simulcast or in person; however, private buyers can also participate by contacting a dealer to bid on their behalf.

Wolfe comments, "With more than 30 full concours level, first, second and third generation Corvettes in this lot, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy the finest and rarest cars in the world. Never thought I'd top my Alabama barn find, but this is next level. I'm just glad they weren't delivered to my ranch because I would've never sold them!"

Every vehicle includes meticulous documentation. A few examples of the cars that will be on the auction block:

1953 Corvette - VIN #5, the fifth Corvette ever built and one of the first three models ever sold to the public. It's one of 300 produced in 1953 and has unique early production features. It was restored to National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) Top Flight award-winning standards and is a testament to Corvette's earliest transition from show car to production.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Big Tank Z06 - 327 with 360 horsepower, fuel injection, 4-speed. Of the 199 Z06 option Corvettes produced in 1963, only 50 of the "Big Tank" cars are known to exist. This NCRS award-winning restoration is arguably the most valuable split window '63 corvette in existence.

1980 Pontiac Trans Am Smokey and the Bandit Edition - only has 976 miles on it! This black-on-black iconic car made famous in Smokey and the Bandit, starring Burt Reynolds, is just one of the five Smokey and the Bandit vehicles included in this collection.

About GIVE ME THE VIN™

GIVE ME THE VIN™ (GMTV) is the nation's largest vehicle wholesaler with nearly $2 billion in annual revenues and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, President and Founder John Clay Wolfe was the first online vehicle buyer who launched the privately held company in 1994. He had the foresight to create a commodity-driven market as a wholesaler, buying and selling cars through auctions. Today, GMTV employs 200 people and has 34 offices nationwide.

Setting the industry standard of the auto trade sector, Wolfe is respected by his longtime buyers at auction while he simultaneously delivers unparalleled convenience, fair payouts and trustworthiness to vehicle sellers nationwide.

About John Clay Wolfe

John Clay Wolfe revolutionized consumer vehicle selling with a 60-second valuation process at GMTV. To date, he has bought and sold more than a half million cars. In addition to GMTV, Wolfe also oversees GMTV Classic & Collector and GMTV LUX Exotic & Luxury. Always on the hunt for rare car collections, Wolfe made headlines last year when he uncovered a 23 car "barn find."

He's also host of the nationally syndicated radio program, The John Clay Wolfe Show. It airs live Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon CT with more than a million listeners tuning in weekly on 65 radio stations and YouTube. With his quick wit and bawdy sense of humor, he revs up his audience with his version of Saturday morning cartoons for adults. He and his co-hosts discuss cars, culture and sports while they also welcome celebrity guests.

