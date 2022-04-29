Give Mom a Unique Gift This Mother's Day with Bushwick Kitchen

Think Outside of the Box With Bushwick Kitchen for Your Mother's Day Gift, and for a Limited Time, Get 20% Off the Entire Site!

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let Bushwick Kitchen help with your Mother's Day shopping this year! Show her a little extra love by adding some serious flavor to this year's brunch with Bushwick Kitchen's delicious sweet and spicy selections. With a wide offering of sauces, honey flavors, maple syrups and even pancake and waffle mix varieties, you'll be able to find exactly what your mom or mother figure wants for an unforgettable and delicious Mother's Day brunch.

For those with a sweet tooth, try the Bees Knees Honey Gift Set ! Each set contains all three of Bushwick's delicious honey flavors (Spicy, Meyer Lemon and Salted), beautifully packaged with a BK dish towel. Keep the sweet treats coming and give the Trees Knees Maple Gift Set to elevate breakfast in bed. For the spicier moms, Bushwick has a few fingerlicking savory options, including their Weak Knees Sriracha Gift Set with several unique varietals. This Sriracha gift set includes three flavorful and unique srirachas ranging from Gochujang, Curry, and Super Spicy Gochujang.

Your mom deserves a gift as individual as her, and Bushwick Kitchen has it covered for you. They offer an assortment of products to fit everyone's cravings with a unique twist, making it the perfect addition to your Mother's Day Brunch – or year round!

"Being from a Greek family, cooking, baking and eating have always been the bricks from which many fond family memories are built with," said Bushwick Kitchen CEO Daniel Doll. He adds, "coming together and creating dishes with each other, learning new and old ways of making them and building these moments with our loved ones is something I'm so thankful my Mom instilled in me and now I bring to my kitchen with my wife and little ones. We'll be spending Mother's Day morning making brunch for my mom and showing her just how much she's taught us and how we're raising our kids to find the love, fun and warm memories in cooking as a family."

And if you already thought Bushwick couldn't get better, they are offering 20% off all qualifying products sitewide from April 30-May 3! Choose from their Bees Knees Spicy Honey to squeeze over warm butter biscuits, or use the Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha to sauce up your breakfast burrito. And no brunch is ever complete without pancakes and waffles, where Bushwick offers their oat milk-based Original Recipe, or to change things up a bit, test out their Cinnamon Oat flavor!

Apply the promo code MD2022 during checkout. The promotion will be active from April 30- May 3, so be sure to order your gift by May 3rd to take advantage of this Mother's Day promotion!

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce and mix company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces, condiments and pantry staples for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. It was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days, which resulted in their first product – Bees Knees Spicy Honey. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all hand-bottled, one at a time, in Brooklyn, NY to every US state as well as 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 16 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with their Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees Sriracha and hot sauces, Bees Knees honey and plant-based pancake mixes.

