GIVE THE BEST MOTHER'S DAY GIFT FOR MOMS AND CAT MOMS: AN ACCLAIMED PICTURE BOOK ABOUT THE ADVENTURE OF A LOVEABLE CAT

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, moms and cat moms alike will enjoy the acclaimed picture book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) written and illustrated by Robert Vincent. The beautiful and heartwarming story that is equal parts parental love and animal rescue will make a thoughtful and unique gift that will always be treasured. A delightful gift that celebrates pure love, the uplifting book (MSRP $17.99 in hardcover) is sure to touch the hearts of different types of moms.

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. In the book, Max Buckles' journey of finding a new home from the city to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals (including four dogs) discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. Max's story about self-identity, acceptance, adoption, and animal rescue provides the perfect narrative to highlight the power of parental love – making it an ideal gift of shared joy from a child (young or adult) on Mother's Day.

For the deserving mom with young kids who needs a timeout, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" can also make life a little easier by being a positive source of entertainment and education for the little ones as it delivers great storytelling. Taking strides to motivate elementary students to read by hosting live book readings, the author/illustrator partners with educators and local communities in building a solid relationship between children and reading, and teachers and kids across the country have been enthralled with the book's narrative.

"Perhaps no other holiday capture the essence of unconditional love like Mother's Day," said Vincent. "Max's story is universal and communicates the bedrocks of acceptance and parental love in such a fun and entertaining way – it's the perfect gift that will be sure to make Mom smile, and perhaps even cry tears of joy."

Paws down, this purrfect-for-Mother's-Day picture book about Max the cat is an entertaining and engaging read for ages three and up – as well as adults. A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends. Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to [email protected] with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony, where he is concertmaster, and a violinist with Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

