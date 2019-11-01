Give the Gift of Beauty and Power with Dell

Dell's lowest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on the most desired products including $799 XPS 13 and $99 Dell 24 Gaming Monitor

With the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are looking for the best-of-the-best tech to gift - whether for the gamer, entrepreneur or a new device to treat yourself. From the most stunning edge-to-edge displays and premium materials to super-fast performance, getting a Dell or Alienware ensures the joys of the holidays will last all year long.

Get those holiday wish lists ready

Easy to throw into a carry-on for personal holiday or business travel, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of our most versatile laptops that blends together an exceptional user experience and stunning design in our smallest size. The 2-in-1 is available with Intel's new 10th Gen Core™ processors, letting you easily juggle all your favorite apps while working from your family couch over the holidays.

In addition, our most beloved and awarded product, the new XPS 13, is beautifully designed and perfect for those binge watchers or busy mobile pros on the go. The XPS 13 features Dell CinemaColor and Dolby Vision, and an optional 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display, for incredible brightness, contrast, and color to bring those classic holiday films to life. With excellent battery life and the new Killer™ AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset, you'll be equipped to experience seamless streaming and browsing while in flight or on the road to your holiday destination.

You can take advantage of Black Friday savings on the XPS 13 starting at just $799.99. Plus, browse more great deals on 2-in-1s and PCs at Dell.com/blackfriday .

"Our critically acclaimed Dell XPS and Alienware laptops continue to reign supreme as the most desirable PCs on the market. That's why this holiday season, we are pleased to offer our customers the lowest offers on these top-ranking notebooks," said Michael Collins, president of consumer and small business, Dell Technologies. "Not only is our XPS 13 gorgeous and incredibly powerful, it is recognized as the best laptop money can buy. And for the gamers on your list, the Alienware m15 and m17 boast next-level performance in a super sleek and thin design making it the perfect everyday PC for gaming and more."

The new Alienware m15 and m17 are thin and light gaming laptops built with the new sleek, industrial Legend design. Engineered for gamers who prioritize mobility without compromise, these laptops are supercharged with Intel's 9th Gen Core processors and up to NVIDIA's RTX 20 series GPUs. Between top performance options like 240Hz and high-quality OLED displays, gamers will be tied to their device even when the turkey is ready. The two-color options - Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon - allow gamers to choose what suits their style.

Don't miss Black Friday savings on the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 starting at just $1,399.99. Browse additional gaming deals and accessories, such as the Dell 24 Gaming Monitor doorbuster for $99.99, available at Dell.com/blackfriday .

Want more? Get your hands on the best products with the help of awesome Dell deals across a variety of tech for all price points, including laptops starting as low as $130. You'll also find savings on top electronics brands like Samsung, Bose and JBL with up to 50% off.

Tech that every small business needs when work doesn't stop

Dell also is extending the savings to our valued small business owners and entrepreneurs; from PCs to servers, you can find something to meet all of your small business needs with up to 50% off. Grab devices such as the Latitude 3500 laptop ($689), Dell Precision 3540 workstation ($709), Dell 32 Monitor D3218HN ($149.99) and PowerEdge T140 Tower Server ($499), all designed to improve productivity for today's busy small business professional. Visit Dell.com/sbblackfriday for more details and offers .

Full schedule of Dell's holiday deals

Nov. 1 – Nov. 17 : Visit www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday to get select Black Friday offers, available for a limited time only.

– : Visit and to get select Black Friday offers, available for a limited time only. Nov. 18 – Nov. 30 : Shop Black Friday deals via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday .

– : Shop Black Friday deals via and . Nov. 18 – Nov. 19 : Dell Financial Services customers have first access to Dell's Black Friday personal PC doorbusters; apply now at www.dell.com/dpa .

– : Dell Financial Services customers have first access to Dell's Black Friday personal PC doorbusters; apply now at . Nov. 28 ( 10 a.m. then 2 p.m. - 12 midnight ET ) – Nov. 29 ( 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET ) - Black Friday hourly doorbusters available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday .

( then - 12 ) – ( ) - Black Friday hourly doorbusters available via and . Dec. 1 – Dec. 8 : Cyber Monday deals with hourly doorbusters on Dec. 2 ( 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET ) via www.Dell.com/cybermonday and www.Dell.com/sbcybermonday .

Perks for Dell customers

You can register now to join Dell Rewards1 at www.Dell.com/rewards and get early access to Black Friday doorbusters starting Nov. 20, as well as free expedited delivery on almost everything. They also will receive 3% back in rewards with a $500 purchase in a 12-month period or up to 6% back in rewards when they finance2 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, helping them fulfill wish lists without going over budget.

To help customers get the most out of their technology, Dell offers a complete suite of leading edge support options including Premium Support Plus , a comprehensive and convenient PC support service.

And through Dell Reconnect, an e-waste recycling partnership with Goodwill® Industries, you can drop off your old tech, of any brand and in any condition, at more than 2,000 Goodwill locations across the U.S. for free. Plastics from e-waste collected through Dell Reconnect get recycled into new plastic parts for Dell products through our closed-loop process. Since 2014, Dell has used 100 million pounds of recycled-content plastic and other sustainable materials in our products, meeting our 2020 goal ahead of schedule.

You can also do your shopping through "Dell Holiday Pods" – a self-checkout experience for customers looking for last-minute tech gifts. The Pods, powered by artificial intelligence technology, will enable you to easily pick up an XPS 13 laptop, Alienware headset and mouse, adapters, and more, in convenient holiday shopping locations. Look for the Dell Holiday Pods throughout malls in New York (The Westchester and Roosevelt Field), New Jersey (Livingston Mall and Rockaway Townsquare) and Dallas, Texas (Grapevine Mills), from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, 2019.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

