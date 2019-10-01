Give the Gift of Dignity, Independence and Self-care by Donating EZbras to Breast Cancer Patients During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year 13 million breast surgeries and procedures are performed worldwide, and yet there is no standard of care to address the post-op needs of these women. To help change that, a breast cancer survivor created EZbra® , the first and only post-op disposable compression bra designed to improve the recovery experience from any breast surgery. Now, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, EZbra, is partnering with charities to make it easy to give the gift of dignity, independence and self-care by donating EZbras directly to patients, as well as the company making monetary donations.

During October, EZbra is accepting donations on its site at https://ezbra.net/gift-ezbra/ , allowing contributors to directly purchase EZbras that will be distributed to participating charities around the country. In addition, EZbra will also be making an additional monetary donation of 10% of the cost for each EZbra pledged during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Charities participating in the program include: Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County , Susan G. Komen Greater NYC , Susan G. Komen San Diego , Cancer Support Community , Youth Survival Coalition , BRAVE Coalition , and Metavivor . Contributors are able to pick the charities they want to support and have the option to support multiple charities to allow them to maximize their generosity and reach even more women.

EZbra is a patented, sterile, disposable, all-in-one, advanced breast dressing, offering an innovative solution to address the challenges that arise following all breast procedures (biopsy, lumpectomy, mastectomy, reconstruction and aesthetic), helping surgeons address patient discomfort as well as save time in the operating room. Additionally, it features a frontally-fastened and adjustable design (so it can be worn and independently changed even by patients with limited range of motion), adjusts to all body shapes and looks like a standard bra.

"Women affected by breast cancer have been seeking an effective and dignified post-surgical breast dressing, and the new charity campaign will enable them to have easier access to EZbra and its benefits," said Efrat Roman, breast cancer survivor, and EZbra CEO. "For patients, the solutions available today do not reflect their journeys or support their dignity, independence, and self-care. EZbra was developed to change that by providing a sterile, disposable, and adjustable solution while creating an elegant look. We are grateful for the tremendous support from our charitable partners to help us create and standard of care while making this campaign a success."

About EZbra:

EZbra, a women-lead company, and Femtech industry innovator aspires to create a uniformly accepted high-quality breast dressing for the more than 13 million breast procedures performed annually. The company's flagship product is an innovative and patented disposable post-surgical breast dressing that provides soft absorbent protection and compression. To date, the company has raised $4.7 million and is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

