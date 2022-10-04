Give the Gift of Glowing Skin This Holiday Season with Eminence Organics' Gift Sets

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is launching two limited edition sets, the Essential Serum Trio Gift Set and the Stone Crop Revitalizing Gift Set. Perfect for gifting or keeping, each sets feature award-winning and highly sought-after products that pair together for a luxurious skin care routine.

Essential Serum Trio Gift Set ($98)

This set includes three of Eminence Organic Skin Care's premium best-selling serums - the Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum, the Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum, and the Marine Flower Peptide Serum. Whether a gift for yourself or your closest skin care enthusiast, this set is the perfect introduction to Eminence Organics' cult favorites. These serums have skin-nourishing benefits that can be used solo or layered for maximum effect. Layering these potent serums will reveal skin that is bright, plump, smooth, and has an even complexion.

Stone Crop Revitalizing Gift Set ($49)

Featuring two of Eminence Organics' best-selling products, the Stone Crop Gel Wash and the Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant, this is the ideal gift for everyone on your list – all ages and genders! This hydrating and revitalizing duo works as a "flash facial" but can also be effectively incorporated into a daily skin care ritual for an instant glow.

Each of these illuminating gift sets is available now at eminenceorganicskincare.com/us

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 20 million trees to date.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Rodger

[email protected]

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care