Give the Gift of Good Vibes: Upstate Elevator Unveils Limited-Edition THC + CBD Bundles and Holiday Deals

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator , a pioneer in clean-crafted cannabinoid beverages, announced today the release of its 2025 curated gift sets , Green Friday and Cyber Weekdeals, perfect for holiday gifting, stocking stuffers and wellness resets, Upstate is making spirits bright. From mid-November through December, shoppers can sip, savor and save on Upstate to elevate any seasonal occasion.

New Limited-Edition Gift Sets

Upstate Elevator

Happy Hour Gift Set - A ready-made toast to good times, featuring Ruby Red Ranch Water, Yuzu Lemonade Spritz, and Sour Starfruit Gummies, plus an Upstate koozie

- A ready-made toast to good times, featuring Ruby Red Ranch Water, Yuzu Lemonade Spritz, and Sour Starfruit Gummies, plus an Upstate koozie Sweet Dreams Gift Set - For your most restful nights, this set includes Passion Fruit and Green Mango Seltzers and microdoseable Sleep THC Raspberry gummies for elevated bedtime bliss

- For your most restful nights, this set includes Passion Fruit and Green Mango Seltzers and microdoseable Sleep THC Raspberry gummies for elevated bedtime bliss Max Relax Gift Set - This ultimate unwind bundle is complete with Blackberry Zinger and Orange Pop THC drinks, microdoseable Strawberry Lemonade Gummies and an Upstate koozie

Holiday Offer Overview

Green Friday Week (November 24-30) - Up to 50% off sitewide including: 42% off gummies, topicals, pet formulas, capsules & tinctures 25% off beverages + drink bundles Free shipping on orders over $100+ Daily drops of new sale items (some up to 60% off)

- Up to 50% off sitewide including: Cyber Week Sale (December 1-7) - Score 30 - 60% off select THC + CBD favorites - while supplies last.

"The holidays are all about connection and elevated well-being," says Kelsy Raap, Director of Education and Outreach of Upstate Elevator. "We've poured that spirit into each detail of these bundles - from clean sourcing and dose precision to the kind of flavor and balance that makes every sip something to savor."

Whether you're gifting, gathering, or grounding yourself, Upstate Elevator makes it easy to celebrate the season with intention. To shop gift sets and explore more holiday-ready offerings, visit upstateelevator.com or follow @upstate_elevator on Instagram.

About Upstate Elevator

Upstate Elevator is a Vermont-grown, family owned, nationally-loved cannabis company offering you clean, natural ways to elevate your everyday. From CBD to THC and everything in between, our goal is to make feeling good feel better. www.upstateelevator.com

