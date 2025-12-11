ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, jscreen introduces the jGift, a simple and meaningful way to give the gift of health. The jGift makes it easy for anyone to share the benefits of genetic testing with family and friends through jscreen.org, a national nonprofit public health initiative providing education, access to genetic testing, and personalized support to help prevent devastating genetic diseases and cancer.

Give the Gift of Health This Holiday Season with the jscreen jGift. To redeem, visit jscreen.org/jGift and complete registration to begin their testing.

With at-home kit registration, comprehensive medical-grade testing, and personalized genetic counseling, jscreen empowers individuals and families to take control of their health and make informed choices for the future.



The process of purchasing a jGift is simple:

Visit https://www.jscreen.org/jgift



Select the test type — Reproductive Carrier, Hereditary Cancer, or Combo.



Choose the gift value —

$49 for a single test or $69 for a combo test, which covers all upfront costs. The rest is typically covered by health insurance.*

Alternatively, gift givers who wish to cover the full self-pay cost of testing can purchase a jscreen gift card valued at $298 or $567, ensuring recipients have all expenses fully paid regardless of insurance coverage.





Enter the recipient's email and add a personal message to make the gift even more meaningful.



Once purchased, the gift recipient will receive a unique, single-use coupon code by email, valid for one year from purchase.





To redeem, recipients simply visit jscreen.org, enter their jGift gift code, and complete registration to begin their testing. jscreen makes genetic testing simple, accessible, and affordable through at-home saliva test kits that include two key options. The jscreen Reproductive Carrier Screen is an at-home genetic carrier screening test that evaluates hundreds of genetic conditions, including cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs, and sickle cell disease, to help couples understand potential risks to their future children. This carrier screening test empowers families to plan for healthy pregnancies and make informed decisions. The second option, jscreen's Hereditary Cancer Test, identifies genetic mutations linked to increased cancer risks, such as breast, ovarian, prostate, and colorectal cancers. If a person learns they are at increased risk, there are actions they can take to prevent cancer or detect it at an earlier, more treatable stage.

Both testing options come with expert guidance from licensed genetic counselors, ensuring recipients understand their results and how to use them. Whether exploring preconception genetic testing to prepare for a family or seeking insights through cancer genetic testing to understand hereditary cancer risks, jscreen provides unmatched support at every stage. Customers have access to a team of expert genetic counselors and care navigators who guide them throughout the testing process and after results are delivered.

Dr. Matt Goldstein, MD, PhD, CEO of jscreen, shares, "A jscreen test empowers individuals and families with vital health knowledge. Sharing information about jscreen is a gift that truly makes a difference for generations to come."

This holiday season, jscreen's jGift offers a simple way to give something that matters: knowledge, reassurance, and the chance to take control of personal and family health. Each jGift is more than a present; it's the opportunity to learn vital health information that can shape a family's future. To learn more or to purchase a jGift for a loved one, visit https://www.jscreen.org/jgift

About jscreen®

jscreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases. The program provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing, education, and confidential genetic counseling. jscreen believes that education, access, and compassionate support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases.

For more information, visit www.jscreen.org.

*Most commercial and federally funded insurance plans cover testing for patients who meet guidelines. While the majority of patients incur no out-of-pocket costs for testing, insurance coverage varies and you may have out-of-pocket costs depending on your coverage.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

9736501218

[email protected]

SOURCE jscreen.org