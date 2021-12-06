Give the Gift of Healthy Skin with Skineez® Compression Sleeves

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People who have dry skin always know when winter approaches. As the humidity drops, skin problems get worse, especially for cancer patients, diabetics, athletes and just about everyone else.

Now, those people can get relief from dry skin pain and dry skin cracks when they use Skineez® Skin-Reparative Compression, the first FDA approved fabric that hydrates and repairs your skin. The U.S. Army also recently agreed to carry this product line in their military base PXs.

Skineez Skincarewear

"In addition to the FDA approval, Skineez is the only fabric clinically proven to improve the skin. People wearing Skineez showed softer, smoother skin after just one hour and the benefits were proven in the clinical trials again after one week of use," said Michelle Moran, CEO and founder of Boston-based SKIN-EEZ SKINCAREWEAR. "It is good for everyone who needs to hydrate and protect their skin."

Skineez Skin-Reparative Compression Sleeves are micro-massaging and skin-reparative. They use a patented microencapsulation technology.

The Skineez fabric delivers five essential vitamins and nutrients over time to protect and repair your skin. Shea butter moisturizes the skin. Apricot kernel oil increases elasticity. Rose hip oil rejuvenates through fatty acids and Vitamin A. Retinol, as a source of Vitamin A, helps cells reproduce normally and plays a role for your immune system. Vitamin E has been linked to cell repair.

The fabric incredibly soft and easy to put on.

Who Is This For?

There are many benefits to wearing compression socks and stockings. The most common uses are treating edema or swelling, circulation and vein problems, muscle recovery, preventing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and anti-embolism.

Skineez Skin-Reparative Compression Sleeves treat swelling due to trauma, surgery, lymphedema, edema, DVT, varicose veins, radiation therapy, or other circulatory conditions. Sleeves are available for the thigh, knee, calf, ankle, elbow, arm, and hand.

The sleeves can also be used to treat mild symptoms before seeing a doctor.

Skineez Pro Advanced Healing Socks also help a weekend warrior athlete to recover from injury. The 20-30 mmHg compression level is a medical grade fabric suitable for treating serious injuries. But athletes of all types can benefit from compression sleeves to treat minor injuries and prevent further harm to ligaments, joints, and muscles.

Cancer patients who suffer from damage or blockage from their lymphatic systems use Skineez Compression Socks.

Lymphedema is a condition caused by damage or blockage of lymph nodes. This retains excess fluid in tissues, causing swelling especially in the legs or arms. Compression socks can reduce pain and discomfort due to swelling.

For more info about edema, check out the articles we wrote on Pregnancy and Edema, Heart disease and edema, and Kidney disease and edema.

"Many patients, such as breast cancer survivors, treat lymphedema through Skineez Compression Sleeves," Moran said.

Skineez Workforce Pro Advanced Healing Socks are perfect for all workers who are on their feet all day, including: construction, doctors, nurses, technicians, healthcare workers, farmers, ranchers, military, and more.

"Our unique Skineez formula combined with our seamless, stay-up socks reduce abrasion that can irritate your skin or cause blisters from a long day of walking, stomping, grinding or all the ways you use your feet and legs to get the job done," Moran said.

The Beauty Collection includes products that can firm your figure. Skineez Skin-Reparative compression garments continuously deliver healthy and natural nutrients to your skin.

"Your skin will look and feel fabulous," she said. "All of our Beauty products are micro-massaging, which means that when the fabric heats up from your body, it releases all of the fantastic Skineez Skin-Reparative hydrating moisturizers that leave your skin feeling like you returned from a day at the spa."

"Skineez Beauty Line is prefect for women with a busy lifestyle that want to take care of their skin on the go," she said.

Consult your doctor for the specific recommendation of the compression level and usage for your condition.

Long-Lasting

Skineez Replenishing Spray allows you to restore the original infusement. The special fabric design captures the nutrients into the fibers and distributes them to your skin over time.



Product Comparison

"SKIN-EEZ will give your skin the most benefit and give the best value over time. Low-cost sleeves are rough and suck too much moisture out of the skin," she said.

The Skineez fabric is latex-free. It is composed of 91% nylon and 9% spandex, which wicks moisture away from the body to keep your skin dry and healthy. The sleeve is micro-massaging, which relaxes your muscles and ligaments as you move.

Skineez is proudly made in United States.

Distribution Network

SKIN-EEZ Skincarewear is available at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and military PXs.

For information, go to https://www.myskineez.com

Contact

Michelle Moran

[email protected]

978-261-5326



SOURCE Skineez Skincarewear