Give the Gift of Local Hive™ Honey this Holiday Season

Brand Launches Gift Boxes Featuring its High-Quality Honey and New Hot Honey

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Hive™ is making the holidays sweeter with new specialty collections containing its premium honey products. From foodies and bakers to health enthusiasts, the following sets are crafted to appeal to a range of recipients and make an inspired choice for hostess gifts, office parties, and Secret Santa gift exchanges.

Honey Flight : Perfect for tea lovers and home cooks, this set includes three 12oz bottles of Local Hive's raw & unfiltered, single varietal, 100% U.S. honey: Orange Blossom (bright, fruity, and citrusy), Clover (light, mild, and floral), and Wildflower (floral, mellow, and lingering). A Sam's Club online exclusive for an SRP of $14.98 .



Perfect for tea lovers and home cooks, this set includes three 12oz bottles of Local Hive's raw & unfiltered, single varietal, 100% U.S. honey: Orange Blossom (bright, fruity, and citrusy), Clover (light, mild, and floral), and Wildflower (floral, mellow, and lingering). A Sam's Club online exclusive for an SRP of . Hot Honey Box : A flight of Local Hive's new Hot Honey that pairs raw & unfiltered, 100% U.S. honey with carefully selected spicy peppers. Includes three 9.5 oz bottles: Original, Sriracha, and Chipotle. These unique and trendy flavors are an ideal gift for spice-loving friends and family. Available through Walmart.com for an SRP of $19.98 .

Shared Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive™, "We're committed to sourcing the world's best honey, and with these thoughtfully curated gift sets, we're excited to give consumers a fun way to experience all the nuanced flavors of both our raw & unfiltered honey and new honey-infused innovations with a spicy kick."

In addition to the offerings above, Local Hive™ will be launching a Sweet Heat Sampler on Amazon in the coming months, which includes its Clover Honey Blend, Original Hot Honey, Original Honey Hot Sauce, and new Organic Hive™. The company also sells curated and custom honey gift boxes year-round through its website, which feature three bottles of raw & unfiltered honey, a pollinator-friendly seed packet, wooden honey dipper, sugar-to-honey conversion chart for winter baking, and a recipe card.

About Local Hive™

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 10/6/24, Local Hive™ has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from U.S. beekeepers, Local Hive™ bottles raw & unfiltered honey blends at its headquarters in Greeley, CO. The brand's new Organic Hive™ honey is bottled in Florida. For more information, visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney on social media.

