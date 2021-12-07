Give the Gift of Miller Time this Season: Miller Lite Introduces Beernaments, Drinkable Ornaments for the Holidays

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are upon us, and decorations are (mostly) up – but Miller Lite is giving beer lovers across the country a reason to save some space on their trees for one more festive touch. Introducing Beernaments: Miller Lite's first ever "drinkable" ornaments.

To launch Beernaments, the brand partnered with actor and comedian, Jimmy O. Yang, to explain the holiday magic behind the drinkable décor and give you holiday hacks to make your tree extra merry in a new video. Miller Lite Beernaments are available nationwide starting Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. ET on Beernaments.com for only $19.75 (6 pk), while supplies last.

This holiday season, more and more are opting for intimate in-person gatherings. A perfect opportunity for Miller Time and Beernaments, which gift you a moment together to decorate, drink and be merry.

"We know that people are looking forward to more intimate holiday celebrations this year, which means more Miller Time with close friends and loved ones," said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. "Our Beernaments are not only hilarious, but a great way to keep the holidays bright for beer lovers everywhere, from drinks to décor."

Miller Lite is no stranger to creative ways of drinking your favorite beer, with innovations like the Shoezie and the Cantenna. Now, the brand is partnering with Jimmy O. Yang to unveil Beernaments. Jimmy knows the holidays well, and how to make Miller Time a priority. In a new video, Jimmy O. Yang explains how to best enjoy Beernaments and celebrate the season his way.

"Long time Miller Lite fan, first time professional holiday decorator, I'm very excited to help bring Beernaments to beer lovers, holiday enthusiasts and just generally joy to the world," said Jimmy O. Yang, comedian, actor and Miller Lite partner. "I honestly had no idea what to get my friends this year, and these Beernaments are going to be the biggest hit during the holidays for my friends, family and fantasy football league. Who wouldn't want to drink beer out of an ornament?"

Beernaments fit snugly around 8 oz. cans of Miller Lite and ship in sets of six for sharing (with your 21+ friends). Once enjoyed, Beernaments can be hung on Christmas trees for all to behold by simply using the tab and a hook. Miller Lite Beernaments (6 pk.) are available nationwide on Beernaments.com for $19.75 while supplies last. Beer sold separately. Miller Lite Beernaments was co-created by DDB Chicago, DDB San Francisco and Alma.

For more information Miller Lite, checkout www.millerlite.com and follow Miller Lite on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Jimmy O. Yang

JIMMY O. YANG is an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer who can currently be seen in the Netflix rom-com LOVE HARD which debuted at #1 globally with 58.56 million hours watched in the first week. Jimmy is perhaps best known for his portrayal of 'Jian Yang' on HBO's Emmy-nominated series SILICON VALLEY. In 2017, he made a dramatic turn in his theatrical debut starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the highly acclaimed PATRIOTS DAY directed by Peter Berg. Shortly after, he joined the ensemble of the international phenomenon in Jon Chu's Warner Bros. hit CRAZY RICH ASIANS. Born in Hong Kong, Yang moved to Los Angeles when he was thirteen, where he eventually made his television debut on the CBS series 2 Broke Girls and his first late-night stand-up appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, where he received a rare standing ovation. He's the author of the book HOW TO AMERICAN: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, which is his personal memoir of growing up as a teenage foreigner in America. His first hour-long comedy special GOOD DEAL pulls stories from his life as mentioned in his book is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

He currently stars & writes on Netflix's half-hour series SPACE FORCE opposite Steve Carrell and John Malkovich, which is currently in production on Season 2. Other film credits include FANTASY ISLAND, LIKE A BOSS, LIFE OF THE PARTY, THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS, EL CAMINO CHRISTMAS and THE OPENING ACT. Lastly, he makes up one-third of the production company Crab Club Inc. with partners Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng who just wrapped their first feature film EASTER SUNDAY starring Jo Koy in which they wrote and produced with a sprinkle of Jimmy O. on-screen. He can next be seen in the Netflix comedy ME TIME starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

