Give the Gift of Peace of Mind this Mother's Day - Every Mom Needs a D-Link® Wi-Fi Camera

"The DCS-8000LH two-pack is perfect for any mom – tech savvy or not," said Randy Bart, product line manager, D-Link Systems. "The cameras are easy to setup and with a 120-degree wide angle lens, she can see more of her rooms, pets and kids. And because there are two cameras, mom can keep an eye on multiple areas of the home, providing her with twice the peace of mind."

Any mom will appreciate the gift of an affordable and easy-to-use D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera 2-pack for Mother's Day:

The Stay-at-Home Mom: While the title suggests otherwise, stay-at-home moms are constantly on the go – running kids to school and various activities, grocery shopping and taking care of the home. The DCS-8000LH/2PK is the perfect solution to keep mom connected while she's checking items off her to-do list.

The Pet-Loving Mom: Mom no longer needs to worry about leaving her furry friend behind when she leaves the house. With the free mydlink app, mom can check-in on her pet from her mobile device, whether she is concerned or just needs to brighten her day.

The Working Mom: Working moms need to make sure their kids make it home safely – whether they're coming home from school or a night out with friends. With the DCS-8000LH/2PK's motion and sound detection capabilities, mom can opt to receive alerts once her kids get home.

The Mom Who Just Enjoys Life: Every mom deserves a break. For those who want to enjoy a night out or take a weekend trip with the girls, the DCS-8000LH/2PK's 120-degree field of view allows mom to check-in on the whereabouts of her loved ones while she's enjoying a night out or taking a weekend girls trip.

D-Link currently offers free cloud recording allowing a look back for 24 hours at a time, and beginning May 2018, will offer paid subscriptions giving the ability to look back further in time. Pricing details will be available on D-Link's website. Look for cloud recording using the new mydlink app available for iOS and Android.

Availability and Pricing

The D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera 2 Pack (DCS-8000LH/2PK) is available for $99.99 throughout D-Link's vast network of retail and e-tail partners. For more information visit D-Link's website.

