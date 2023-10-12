GIVE THE GIFT OF PET LOVE: MIXBOOK & PETSMART UNLEASH NEW PRODUCTS AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Mixbook

12 Oct, 2023, 09:01 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook and PetSmart announced today the expansion of their partnership, introducing new additions to the PetSmart for Mixbook Collection of photobooks. To help pet parents make merry memories with their pets this holiday season, the new additions include an array of holiday-themed, giftable photobooks, cards and calendars designed to celebrate the unbreakable bonds between pet parents and their furry, scaley, feathered and finned friends. Each of the exclusively and thoughtfully designed themes will make for memorable gifts this holiday season.

Members of PetSmart's Treats loyalty program will receive exclusive offers on the PetSmart for Mixbook Collection all holiday season so they can commemorate their love for pets and gift loved ones with personalized photo keepsakes*.

"Our exclusive Mixbook offer for PetSmart Treats Rewards members further builds on our commitment to provide unparalleled benefits for our loyal pet parents," says Bradley Breuer, vice president of loyalty and customer relationship management at PetSmart. "The PetSmart for Mixbook Collection is the perfect gift for pet parents this holiday season, transforming cherished memories from phones and camera rolls to coffee tables."

New Additions to the Collection Include:

  • Pawsome Photo Books: Create a stunning photo book to showcase pets in their finest moments, making these memories a delightful keepsake for years to come. New photo book design options include a Year-in-Review Book for cats and dogs, a Welcome Home Book for new additions to the family, and two Remembrance Books that pay tribute to beloved pets.
  • Purrrfect Holiday Cards: Share the holiday spirit with loved ones by sending them one of the adorable and customizable pet-themed holiday cards that is sure to warm hearts.
  • Wag-Worthy '24 Calendars: Stay connected with furry friends all year long with four new calendars, featuring a different heartwarming picture every month whether at home, or in the office.

Alongside the new items in the collection, Mixbook is introducing a fresh series of pet-themed stickers and graphics to capture the special relationships between pets and pet parents. Mixbook's robust set of creative editing tools and professionally designed templates help streamline the process of creating custom photo products from start to finish. Whether using the online website or mobile app, Mixbook's platform makes it significantly easier to organize, select and transform photos from a smartphone into captivating and timeless holiday gifts – reducing the amount of time it takes from hours to minutes.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to memorialize unforgettable moments with beloved pets this holiday season. Explore the PetSmart 

About Mixbook
Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, makes it easy to turn memories into beautiful photo books, cards, and calendars that bring people closer together. Our secret? The award-winning Mixbook Studio, an AI-powered creative platform with the best design choices and fun storytelling tools that are simple, yet surprisingly intelligent.

Founded in 2006 by Andrew Laffoon, Mixbook has 30,000+ 5-star reviews and partners with brands like Martha Stewart, Crayola, Hallmark, and PetSmart. We're driven by our mission to help you and your loved ones connect over the joy of shared memories. Follow our story at mixbook.com

About PetSmart
PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE Mixbook

