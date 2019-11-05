Give the Gift of Speed with LG Tribute Royal, Available Now at Boost Mobile

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile has you covered this holiday season with the new LG Tribute® Royal, the latest addition to its smartphone lineup. Whether it's for you or a loved one, the LG Tribute Royal is almost guaranteed to be a welcome gift with its sleek design and cutting-edge features.

Customers looking for an upgrade at an affordable price can purchase the device on BoostMobile.com for $79.99 (plus tax). For a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for $9.99.1

Boasting a 2.0 GHz Oct-Core MediaTek Processor and Android 9.0 software, the LG Tribute Royal is a perfect companion to make your holiday shopping and gifting a breeze with its brilliant 5.45-inch Full HD+ display and 3,000mAh battery.

Capture the best of the season with its 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras, knowing the shock resistant MIL-STD-810G tested device2 will keep you carefree with its speed.

Customers taking advantage of Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans can enjoy these impressive features and more. For a limited time, customers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per line per month. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network2, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Offer valid 11/5 – 11/18. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.

2 Compliant with a military standards test (MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6, Procedure IV "Transit Drop"). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

SOURCE Boost Mobile

