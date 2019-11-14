Give the Gift of the Future to a Deserving Student

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the easiest ways to give back this holiday season is also one with the most impact: helping a student cover the rising cost of college. A quick online donation through Scholarship America can have a lasting positive impact.

Scholarship recipient, Nancy Lopez Rodriguez, is studying to become the first in her family to earn a college degree.

November is National Scholarship Month. Whether managing personal wealth, minimizing taxes or simply giving back, scholarships are a great way to close out the year by helping others. With rapidly rising tuition and student debt, the need has never been greater. And there is no better opportunity to have a positive impact on students, families and communities.

Scholarship America is the nation's largest provider of private scholarships. At this time for giving thanks, the nonprofit organization is committed to giving deserving students something to be thankful for.

Those students include Nancy Lopez Rodriguez, whose Dream Award scholarship is helping her become the first in her family to earn a college degree. Without financial help, she says her family could not afford to pay for her education, "As the oldest, a first-generation high school graduate and the first to go to college, I am setting an example for my younger siblings."

Over the past 60 years, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students through a wide range of scholarship programs. Many of those programs accept personal donations to help students like Nancy. Those scholarships include Dollars for Scholars, a community-based grassroots program; the National Disaster Relief Fund, for those facing hardships after natural disasters; and the Families for Freedom Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for dependents of those killed or permanently disabled by the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and during rescue activities.

Donations can be made through Scholarship America online at donations.scholarshipamerica.org. Making a donation to support scholarships can leave a personal legacy that will live on in the education and dreams of deserving students.

Join the conversation:

Hashtags: #ScholarshipAmerica #NationalScholarshipMonth #EveryDollarCounts

Twitter: twitter.com/ScholAmerica

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ScholarshipAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/scholamerica/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/scholarship-america/

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

Contact: Joan Cronson at 952.830.7308 or 229182@email4pr.com

SOURCE Scholarship America

Related Links

https://scholarshipamerica.org

