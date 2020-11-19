Give the Gift of the Holiday 'Spirit' with Shots Box Whiskey Club

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are just around the corner, and as many people are starting to put together their shopping list, consider the unique gift of a Shots Box Whiskey Club Membership.

Though small in size, the shot-sized whiskey selections will make a big impression this holiday season.

Shots Box

Whether it's for the whiskey lover in your life or the curious drinker who's looking to explore a new spirit, the Shots Box Whiskey Club curates the finest whiskey from around the world and delivers it right to the person's doorstep.

"Socks, candy, a bottle of wine, you name it, they're the gifts we're all used to getting around the holiday season," said J.C. Stock, founder of Shots Box. "That's why the Shots Box Whiskey Club is perfect to up the ante when it comes to gift-giving, so people can share the joy of whiskey tasting with their loved ones and friends."

This unique gift adds excitement to the whiskey-tasting experience, as it offers everything a person would need to enjoy proper home-tasting and discover their new favorite spirit including:

10 curated, small-batch, craft, and unique whiskey samples every other month

A tasting journal that highlights the vocabulary necessary to describe the whiskey that's being sampled, as well as a section to record notes

A Shots Box pencil

Exclusive Shots Box perks such as a Shots Box Welcoming Kit, early access to spirits, coupons, and more.

The Shots Box Whiskey Club is the holiday gift that keeps on giving, as family and friends can take a whiskey tasting tour around the world all from the comfort of their own homes.

Make the holidays merry and bright and give the gift of the Shots Box Whiskey Club to family and friends this year.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

Contact Information:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE Shots Box