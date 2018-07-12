Give the Gift of the World's Best Irish Cream

Five Farms is entirely sourced and produced in County Cork, Ireland, and derives its name from the five family-owned farms in the region that provide the product's rich dairy cream. It is a true farm-to-table product, crafted from single batches of fresh cream that are combined with 10% premium triple-distilled Irish whiskey within 48 hours of collection to become authentic Irish cream liqueur.

Five Farms launched to considerable acclaim one year ago, winning the Chairman's Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge with a score of 97, the highest score ever awarded to an Irish Cream at this prestigious competition. This award-winning reputation preceded the brand as it expanded into additional states over the past year, resulting in a warm welcome from consumers and retailers throughout the country. The brand's reception among the Irish-American community in particular has been remarkable, leading to partnerships with the largest Irish festivals in the world.

The Five Farms package is an elegant wide-mouthed glass bottle featuring embossed details. With its ceramic swing-top cap and metal handle for carrying, it evokes the traditional Irish milk containers of the past.

Now available in 25 states and in Ireland, Five Farms will have full national US distribution in 2019. Find retailers that carry Five Farms by visiting the Five Farms Store Locator .

