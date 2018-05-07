Give The Gift Of Time And Good Food This Mother's Day With The Help Of Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet®, May 13

"We understand that moms generally take on most of the cooking responsibilities at home," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "On their day, we want moms to take a break from cooking and let us handle that, plus we'll do the dishes! We're also gifting moms with a little treat, scratch-off cards, that each hold a surprise offer for them. Our restaurants love celebrating with families and Mother's Day holds a sweet spot in our hearts, because we believe moms are #1."

Menus to Make a Mom Proud

Old Country Buffet, Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet and Ryan's will be serving up popcorn shrimp, steak, barbecue brisket, baby back ribs, carved turkey, baked and fried fish, chicken pot pie, and a variety of chicken dishes like lavender chicken and fried chicken. Homestyle Southern sides such as grilled corn on the cob will also be served. Featured desserts include cherry pie and coconut cream pie.

The Furr's Mother's Day menu will feature steak, carved barbecue brisket, baby back ribs, baked and fried fish, a variety of chicken dishes, popcorn shrimp, and carved turkey. Grilled potatoes and corn on the cob are among the assortment of sides available. Guests may also top off their holiday meals with the mouthwatering Millionaire pie and cherry pie.

The Mother's Day menus will be available from 11 a.m. to close on May 13. Pricing, participation and menus may vary. Check your local restaurant for details.

Surprises for Moms

To make moms feel extra special, the restaurants will be gifting scratch-off cards to mothers who dine at the buffets on May 13. Each card features a discount or offer that is redeemable between May 14 and June 24, 2018. Quantities are limited. One scratch-off card per mother.

Also on Mother's Day, kids may get crafty and create their own cards to gift to their mothers, grandmothers or even great grandmothers. The craft is free and available to all children, while supplies last.

For more information about Mother's Day, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 22 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

