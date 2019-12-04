Give the gift of travel this year - Mighty Travels Premium announces 2 for 1 promotion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The final days of the year are upon us and we believe travel search should be about finding the best places to go within minutes not hours. Mighty Travels Premium is a startup that plans to change the paradigm of travel search.

The final days of the year are upon us and we believe travel search should be about finding the best places to go within minutes not hours. Mighty Travels Premium is a startup that plans to change the paradigm of travel search. The company's AI scans hundreds of thousands of airfares and hotel rates in real time. It analyzes (based on your preferences) what might be a good deal. It alerts subscribers on new deals that match their preferences. It's a recommendation engine that is discovering the trips you always wanted to take but never knew you wanted them.

For anyone who hasn't tried out Mighty Travels Premium yet, this is the perfect opportunity to sign up and use a second membership later for friends and family as a gift.

Here's how it works:

– Buy a YEARLY membership of Mighty Travels Premium (US$59) between December 1st and December 31st and after 45 days automatically receive a free invite code for a second membership for your friends and family.

– All Mighty Travels Premium memberships come with a 30 day risk free trial – should you cancel for any reason within 30 days, no charges are ever made.

– Only memberships that have a valid credit card on file after 30 days (when we charge a membership fee) and are not cancelled are eligible for a complimentary second membership.

Use the link: https://www.mightytravels.com/twoforone/ to sign up.

About Mighty Media LLC

Mighty Media LLC is changing the paradigm of travel search by giving consumers access to the best prices within the next 12 months for virtually any airfare or hotel rate worldwide in 83 different languages.

Learn more about Mighty Media LLC at Mighty Travels, Mighty Fares or Mighty Rates.

Press Contact

PR Team

408 412 9604

press@mightytravels.com

https://www.mightytravels.com

SOURCE Mighty Travels Premium

Related Links

https://www.mightytravels.com

